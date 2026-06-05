Nigeria: School Abductions - UN Pushes for Violence-Free Learning Environment in Nigeria

Mr Malick Fall, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, says there is a need for collective commitment to promoting safe, inclusive, and violence-free teaching and learning environments.

Fall made this call following a meeting with the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre delegation, led by the Commandant, Dr Samuel Umanah, in Abuja.

He said the protection and upholding of children's right to education in safety and dignity should be prioritised.

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The meeting centred on the situation surrounding school abductions and expressions of solidarity with the affected families, school authorities and communities at distressing times in Oyo and Borno States.

According to him, the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers has resulted in the horrific killing of two educators, saying such is worrisome.

He stressed the need for full and diligent implementation of the Minimum Standards for Safe Schools, the strengthening of emergency response mechanisms, and an efficient, data-driven approach to protect schools and vulnerable children.

"We are deeply saddened that these school children and their teachers are still being held by armed groups.

"Schools must remain safe havens for learning and not places of fear. Children should never be a target.

"These incidents underscore the urgent need to strengthen the protection of children, educators and learning spaces," he said.

He lauded ongoing efforts by government and security agencies in tackling the situation.

The UN coordinator called for more efforts to ensure the safe and swift return of all abducted schoolchildren and teachers, as well as to bring the perpetrators to justice. (NAN)