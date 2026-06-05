Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Saudi Ambassador At End of His Mission

5 June 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed met on Thursday at the Carthage Palace with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Tunisia, Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, who paid a farewell visit to the Head of State at the end of his mission.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss a number of historical milestones that reflect the depth and strength of the relations between the two peoples, as well as the shared and steadfast commitment to further strengthening these ties in all fields, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic.

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