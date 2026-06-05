Tunisia: 'Freedom 250' in Tunis - U.S. Ambassador Pushes for Stronger Bilateral Ties

Tunis — U.S. Ambassador to Tunisia Bill Bazzi on Thursday, during a ceremony marking the 250th anniversary of American independence (Freedom 250), attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti, underscored the historic friendship between the two countries.

In a statement released by the embassy on the occasion, the ambassador recalled that Tunisia was among the first nations to recognize American independence, a relationship enshrined in the 1797 Treaty of Peace and Friendship, one of the oldest treaties in U.S. history still in force today.

He also referred to the United States' recognition of Tunisia's independence in 1956 and highlighted ongoing bilateral cooperation in trade, entrepreneurship, security, education, and regional stability.

He expressed hope for "a future in which cooperation, friendship and the enduring bonds between Tunisia and the United States continue to flourish."

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Speaking about the depth of bilateral relations, Ambassador Bill Bazzi said: "We are celebrating America's Independence Day, 250 years of freedom, and our friendship with Tunisia. We reaffirm our commitment to shared prosperity, security, and opportunity. Tunisia and the United States have enjoyed a strong friendship for centuries." He added that he looks forward to a future in which the bonds of friendship and lasting cooperation between the two countries continue to thrive.

He noted that since his arrival in Tunisia in November 2025, new business projects have been launched, Tunisian entrepreneurs have been hosted at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, tangible progress has been made in the military and security partnership between the two countries, new investment opportunities have been created to generate jobs and improve economic well-being in both nations and educational exchange programmes have continued.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia, the event celebrated 250 years of American independence, democratic ideals and the enduring friendship between the two countries across generations.

The partnership continues to expand through 229 years of diplomatic relations, trade exchanges, security cooperation, and growing people-to-people ties.

The evening also highlighted preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with many Tunisian athletes and fans expected to travel to the United States for the major sporting event. This is expected to create new opportunities for cultural exchange and business links while further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two friendly nations.

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The annual Independence Day reception hosted by the U.S. Embassy in Tunis was attended by the foreign minister, Tunisian and international partners, government officials, business leaders, representatives of civil society and the media, alumni of exchange programmes and friends of the United States from across Tunisia.