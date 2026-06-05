Namibia: Tough Act to Follow for Commonwealth Games Team

The Namibia National Olympic Committee yesterday announced a team of 23 athletes and 16 support staff for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The athletes represent six different sporting codes and are supported by a team of coaches, managers, medical personnel, technical officials and administrators, while the team will be led by chef de mission Joseph Amakali.

It will be Namibia's eighth participation at the games since their debut in Victoria, Canada in 1994, while they have won a total of 24 medals, consisting of five gold, four silver and 15 bronze.

The team will have a tough act to follow on the 2022 team that won four bronze medals at the Birmingham games - Namibia's second most medals won at a single Commonwealth Games.

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One of those medallists, Paralympian Ananias Shikongo is back in the team, but most of the athletes will be going to their first games.

The president of the NNOC Ndeulipula Hamutumwa was upbeat about Namibia's chances of success.

"From the 23rd of July to the 2nd of August, Glasgow is going to be on fire, and Namibia is going to bring fire. As you recall in 2014 we were also in Glasgow - we came, we saw, and we conquered. Now this time around we are going to conquer it all," he said.

"To the athletes who have earned selection to Team Namibia, congratulations. You have demonstrated the commitment, discipline, and determination required to compete at the highest level. Your selection is a testament to years of hard work and perseverance," he added.

"The Namibia National Olympic Committee and Commonwealth Games Association remains committed to creating opportunities for our athletes to excel and compete on the world stage. We believe in the transformative power of sport and in the potential of every Namibian athlete. As we look ahead to Glasgow 2026, I encourage all Namibians to unite behind Team Namibia and support our athletes throughout their journey," Hamutumwa said.

Amakali said they will strive for excellence.

"As Chef de Mission, I pledge my unwavering support to every athlete and official throughout this journey. Together, we will strive to create an environment that enables our athletes to perform to the best of their abilities and to make Namibia proud.

"As Team Namibia prepares for Glasgow, we do so at a time when our country continues to pursue its development aspirations under the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), that recognises the important role that sport plays in youth empowerment, social cohesion, healthy lifestyles, talent development, and national identity," he added.

The British high commissioner to Namibia, Neil Bradley said the Commonwealth Games has a long history of friendship, respect and excellence.

"The Commonwealth Games are more than a sporting event. They're a celebration of our shared values as Commonwealth members - friendship, respect and excellence, and that's across a family of nations, bound together by history and also by hope. Namibia's participation is a powerful reminder of the strength and diversity that enrich our commonwealth," he said.

"Glasgow is a city renowned for its warmth in hospitality, and it's very much looking forward to welcoming team Namibia. I know your athletes will inspire us with their determination, their sportsmanship and their resilience, whether its on the track, in the pool or on the field. They will carry the pride of Namibia with them," he added.

"We are going to see 11 days of competition across 10 sports including 6 para-sports and within four venues, so it's really going to be a celebration of sport, and of friendship, excellence and resilience," he said.

The Namibian team is as follows:

Chef de Mission: Joseph Amakali

Team Manager: Andrew Masongo

Athletics

Chenoul Lionel Coetzee, Elvis Khikhoe Gaseb, Charley Matundu, Ryan Williams. Team manager: Madeleine Kotze; coach: Gawaseb Zidane.

Para-athletics:

Ananias Shikongo; competition guide: Even Tjiviju; coach: Letu Hamhola.

Boxing:

Mischa Monique Araes, Philip Pumulo Mutalela Hoaseb, Gebhard Tonateni Ipinge, Petrus Jacobus Kotze, Tryagain Morning Ndevelo.

Team manager: Magreth Mengo. Coaches: Ipundaka Lungameni Lazarus and Albertus Tamaseb.

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Gymnastics:

Sureshni Andrew, Anne-Leen Thorburn, Jonie Thorburn, Tyesha Humphries. Coach: Petra Thorburn

Bowls:

Amanda Steenkamp, Diana Viljoen, Ronald Christo Steenkamp, Waylon Wentzel. Team manager: Lesley Vermeulen; Coach: Axel Krahenbuhl.

Swimming:

Jessica Olive Twaepwa Humphrey, Luke Arthur Matthew Beukes, José Canjulo, Oliver Benjamin Durand, Ronan Zuberg Wantenaar. Coach: Jean-Michael Leitner.

Medical support staff:

Dr Chase Bassingthwaighte - Team Doctor; Ruan Mocke - Physiotherapist; Owetu Rukoro - Physiotherapist.

Safeguarding officer: Maggy Katimba.

Press attache: Elmau Boois

NNOC delegation:

Ndeulipula Hamutumwa - President; Anri Parker - Chief Executive Officer.