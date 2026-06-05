Africa: Today in History - the World Recognises HIV/Aids

June 5, 1981, is widely recognised as the day the world first became aware of what would later be known as HIV/Aids.

On that date, the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a brief report describing five previously healthy young men in Los Angeles who had developed a rare form of pneumonia normally seen only in people with severely weakened immune systems. Two of the men had already died.

At the time, doctors had no name for the condition and little understanding of its cause. Yet the report marked the first official entry of what was then considered the AIDS epidemic into medical literature.

In the weeks that followed, physicians in New York and San Francisco began reporting unusual cases of Kaposi's sarcoma, a rare cancer that was appearing in young adults whose immune systems seemed to be collapsing. What initially appeared to be isolated medical mysteries soon revealed itself as one of the most devastating public health crises in modern history.

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While scientists in North America struggled to understand the emerging disease, Uganda would soon become one of the countries most profoundly affected by the 'epidemic'.

In 1982, communities in Rakai District near Lake Victoria began reporting a mysterious illness characterised by persistent fever, chronic diarrhoea, skin rashes and dramatic weight loss. The condition became known locally as "Slim" disease because of the severe wasting suffered by patients.

Research by Ugandan doctors from Makerere University and Mulago Hospital linked the illness to the same immune deficiency syndrome being documented overseas. Laboratory testing later confirmed the presence of HIV, making Uganda one of the first countries in East Africa where the virus was scientifically identified.

The epidemic's impact was devastating. By the late 1980s and early 1990s, national HIV prevalence had climbed to an estimated 14 to 15 per cent, with even higher rates recorded in some urban centres and trading towns. The disease claimed large numbers of young adults, leaving an estimated one million children orphaned and placing enormous pressure on families, communities and public services.

Hospitals struggled to cope as HIV-related illnesses and tuberculosis filled wards across the country, while key sectors of the economy suffered from the loss of skilled workers during the height of the crisis.

Yet Uganda also became a global example of how determined public health action could slow the spread of the epidemic.

Following his rise to power in 1986, President Museveni adopted an unusually open approach to discussing HIV/Aids. Public awareness campaigns encouraged prevention through the widely known ABC strategy -- Abstinence, Being Faithful and Condom use. Community organisations, religious leaders and cultural institutions joined the effort, helping reduce stigma and spread life-saving information.

One of the most influential voices in that campaign was musician Philly Bongoley Lutaaya, who publicly disclosed his HIV-positive status in 1989. His openness challenged misconceptions about the disease and encouraged many Ugandans to seek information, testing and support.

Uganda continued to pioneer new responses. The establishment of the Aids Information Centre in 1990 introduced one of Africa's first dedicated voluntary counselling and testing services. The creation of the Uganda AIDS Commission in 1992 strengthened national coordination, while The Aids Support Organisation (TASO) became internationally recognised for its community-based care model.

The arrival of antiretroviral treatment programmes in the 2000s transformed the outlook for millions. Support from initiatives such as the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief helped expand access to life-saving medication, turning HIV from a near-certain death sentence into a manageable chronic condition for many people.

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Today, Uganda's adult HIV prevalence is significantly lower than during the epidemic's peak. Advances such as antiretroviral therapy, pre-exposure prophylaxis and prevention of mother-to-child transmission programmes have dramatically reduced deaths and new infections.

Forty-five years after the first warning signs emerged in a Los Angeles hospital, June 5 remains a reminder of how a little-understood disease evolved into a global epidemic--and how science, public awareness and community action helped change its course.

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Editor's note: When the world first came face-to-face with Aids and during its peak in the 1980s, it was considered a global epidemic as it devasted communities but it is no longer the case although it remains a major global public health challenge