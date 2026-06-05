Uganda: Makerere Graduate Hacked to Death, Home Torched

Residents of Nansana West IA in Nansana Municipality woke up to shock and grief after unknown assailants hacked a 30-year-old man to death before setting his house on fire in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime.

The deceased, identified as Danis Bukenya, had recently completed his studies at Makerere University and was awaiting employment while operating a small business established with support from his parents.

According to residents, they were alerted by smoke billowing from Bukenya's house during the night and rushed to the scene to try and put out the fire. Their rescue efforts turned into a grim discovery when they found him lying inside with severe head injuries.

"We saw smoke coming from the house and rushed to help. When we entered, we found him lying down with deep cuts on his head. We dragged him outside, but he was already dead," one resident recounted.

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Witnesses said the attackers appeared to have used sharp objects to inflict fatal wounds before torching the house, possibly to destroy evidence and conceal their identity.

The killing has devastated Bukenya's family, who described him as a hardworking and ambitious young man with a promising future ahead of him.

His parents, Jackson Musisi Yiga and Lydia Namutebi, revealed that their son had recently graduated from Makerere University and that they had helped him establish a business while he searched for employment in his field of study.

"We invested in a business for him after he completed his studies so that he could remain productive while looking for employment. We never imagined that his life would end this way," the grieving parents said.

Local leaders and residents said Bukenya was well known in the community for his good character and entrepreneurial spirit.

Nansana West Ward local defence secretary Franka Ssendyowa said the deceased operated two shops and also provided mobile money services, raising suspicions that the attackers may have been after cash.

"He was a disciplined young man who had no known conflicts with anyone. He operated two shops and also offered mobile money services. We suspect the attackers could have been targeting money," Ssendyowa said.

The brutal murder has heightened fears among residents, with local leaders calling for increased vigilance and stronger neighbourhood security measures.

"This is a cruel and senseless act. We have lost a peaceful and hardworking young man. We urge residents to strengthen security around their homes and businesses, especially at night," said Fred Ndagga, Chairperson of Nansana West IA.

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LC II Chairperson George Mukibi also urged residents to work closely with security agencies by reporting suspicious individuals and activities in their communities.

Police deployed a sniffer dog to assist with investigations, but no immediate breakthrough had been reported by the time of filing this story.

Investigators believe the large crowd that gathered at the scene while attempting to extinguish the fire may have interfered with potential evidence.

Officers from Nansana Police later examined the scene and transported Bukenya's body to Mulago National Referral Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that investigations into the murder had commenced and appealed to members of the public to provide any information that could help identify and apprehend the suspects.

"We are actively investigating this murder and searching for those responsible. Anyone with information that may help us identify or arrest the suspects should report to the nearest police station," Owoyesigyire said.

No arrests had been made by press time as police continued their hunt for the killers behind the gruesome attack.