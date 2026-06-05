Uganda: Armed Escorts, Locked Gates As Senior Nup Officials Return to Court for Bail Hearing

KAMPALA — National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the party's Head of Security Achileo Kivumbi, Edward Ssebuufu, who heads security for NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, and several other party supporters were on Friday brought to Kanyanya Chief Magistrate's Court under heavy security for the hearing of their bail applications.

The accused arrived at the court premises aboard security vehicles and were escorted by heavily armed personnel amid heightened security deployment around the court.

Their appearance came days after the matter was adjourned when one of the accused reportedly collapsed during court proceedings, forcing the hearing to be halted before the bail applications could be heard.

As the suspects appeared before Chief Magistrate Damali Agumasiimwe, family members, friends and supporters who had gathered to witness the proceedings remained blocked from accessing the court premises.

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Journalists were also denied entry, extending concerns about restrictions on public and media access to judicial proceedings.

The tighter restrictions marked a departure from previous court sessions, where journalists were allowed within the court compound but prevented from accessing the courtroom itself.

Outside the court, anxious relatives and supporters waited for updates on the outcome of the hearing as security officers maintained a tight cordon around the premises.

Lawyers representing the accused are seeking their temporary release on bail as the case continues before the court.

The matter has attracted significant public interest due to the involvement of senior NUP officials and supporters. Opposition members have also raised concerns over the handling of the proceedings and the restrictions imposed on access to the court.

The court was expected to hear submissions from both the defence and prosecution before making a determination on the bail applications.