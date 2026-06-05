Nigeria: Lagos to Host Maiden National Intermediate Games, Inaugurates LOC

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the maiden edition of the National Intermediate Games (NIG), tagged 'Lagos 2026'.

Governor Sanwo-Olu charged the LOC members to approach the assignment with dedication, professionalism and a clear sense of purpose.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of Lagos House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu described the Local Organising Committee's responsibility as a significant step towards advancing sports development in Nigeria.

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Governor Sanwo-Olu said the National Intermediate Games will provide a platform for young athletes across the country to discover and showcase their talents while creating opportunities for growth and excellence in sports.

He said Lagos State's decision to host the competition in October 2026 reflects its commitment to youth empowerment and sports development, noting that the event would also foster social inclusion, national integration and cultural exchange among participants from different parts of the country.

"The games represent more than a sporting event. They are an investment into the future of our young people and an avenue to strengthen unity and create opportunities through sports," he said.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), led by the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, Sanwo-Olu said his administration holds sporting activities in high esteem and will continue to put sports in a position it belongs.

Sanwo-Olu commended the reforms spearheaded by both the Director-General and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission for putting sports and sporting activities on an impressive trajectory.

"Sporting activities are not magic; they are a deliberate, intentional investment that you must build up on. You must create, follow up and follow through to get to the desire you want," he said.

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Olopade, commended the Lagos State Government for its sustained investment in sports infrastructure and youth development.

The NSC DG noted that Lagos had consistently demonstrated leadership in hosting major sporting events and expressed confidence in Lagos State's capacity to successfully host the maiden National Intermediate Games.

He said, "The 8.8 trillion dollar economy of sports that is going to happen in the next 20 years has Lagos with a footprint in it already. It is not a difficult decision for us to choose Lagos as the host state for the maiden National Intermediate Games. Lagos has been a pillar of support for us in the National Sports Commission in every aspect of sporting activities."

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Speaking during the inauguration on behalf of the Local Organising Committee, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development and Co-Chairman of the LOC, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende, appreciated Sanwo-Olu for the confidence reposed in the committee.

He assured the governor that the Local Organising Committee members would work tirelessly to deliver a successful tournament that would positively impact millions of Nigerian youths and position them for greater opportunities on the global stage.

The National Intermediate Games is expected to bring together young athletes from across the country, providing a pathway for talent identification, development and national sports growth.