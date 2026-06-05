Nigeria: Super Falcons' Camp Bubbles With Full House in Ikenne

*Senegal's Terenga Lionesses hit town for two legged friendlies

Reigning champions Nigeria have a full house in their Women Africa Cup of Nations preparatory couple of games' camp, as opponents Lionesses of the Teranga also arrived in Ikenne-Remo on Tuesday night.

The 10-time champions host the Lionesses in a first encounter on Friday, with the Lionesses playing home in the spirit of the two-legged affair on Monday. Both matches will kick off at 4pm at the Remo Stars Sports Complex.

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With midfielder Halimat Ayinde out of the two games, Head Coach Justine Madugu has called up Israel-based midfieder Josephine Matthias.

Only forward Gift Monday was being expected in the team camp by Wednesday evening.

The Falcons' camp is a superb mix of the highly-experienced and able, and the young and capable, with the likes of Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Rasheedat Ajibade and Christy Ucheibe sharing the same dining tables as goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor, defender Shukurat Oladipo and Rofiat Imuran, midfielders Josephine Matthias and Kafayat Shittu, and forwards Joy Omewa, Omorinsola Babajide and Blessing Nkor.

Nigeria, gunning for a record-extending 11th title, will mix things inside out with Egypt, Zambia and debutants Malawi in group C, while Senegal will play hosts Morocco, Algeria and Kenya in group A of the tournament that is scheduled for 25th July - 16th August in Morocco.

This year's tournament will also serve as the qualifying competition for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup finals, with the best four teams qualifying directly to Brazil, while the fifth-placed team will be involved in an intercontinental playoff tournament for an opportunity to qualify for the finals.

23 SUPER FALCONS FOR FRIENDLY MATCHES VS SENEGAL:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal);

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Josephine Matthias (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Ottawa Rapids, Canada); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Kafayat Shittu (Giressunsanayispor, Turkey)

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Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Joy Omewa (Nottingham Forest, England); Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy); Blessing Nkor (Dynamo Brest, Belarus)