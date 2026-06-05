Tanzania: Cardiotan Imaging Conference Welcomes 600 Specialists for Tanzania's First Heart Transplant Procedure

Dar es Salaam — OVER 600 cardiovascular specialists from around the world are in Dar es Salaam for the Fourth International Heart Team Africa CardioTan Imaging 2026 Conference, whose discussions focus on advancing cardiac care, including preparations for Tanzania's first heart transplant procedure.

Speaking at the conference, Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute Executive Director Dr. Peter Kisenge said participants will discuss the use of ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), a life-support technology that will play a critical role in future heart transplant procedures.

Dr Kisenge noted that the Tanzanian government has allocated funds to purchase the ECMO machine, which supports patients whose heart function has fallen below 20 percent.

Once installed, JKCI will become the first institution in East and Central Africa to operate the advanced technology for critically ill cardiac patients.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: "Tanzania Rising" documentary highlights Samia's global diplomacy and development drive

He said the government has made significant investments in the cardiac institute and that the conference provides an opportunity to showcase Tanzania's advanced medical equipment while strengthening collaboration with international experts.

According to Dr Kisenge, cardiovascular diseases account for approximately 25 percent of deaths in Tanzania. He added that the conference will help healthcare professionals expand their knowledge and improve patient care through scientific discussions and training.

Representing the Regional Director of World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa, WHO Tanzania Programme Manager Dr Sisay Tegegne described the conference as an important platform for sharing expertise and promoting innovation in heart care across the region.

He said participants will discuss emerging technologies, heart transplantation, disease prevention strategies, and measures to improve cardiovascular health services.

Cardiologist Dr Johnson Lwakatare, one of the pioneers of cardiac care in Tanzania, praised the government for its continued investment in specialized healthcare services.

He said the country now offers internationally recognized cardiac treatment, reducing the need for patients to seek care abroad.

The conference also featured the signing of a medical cooperation agreement between Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute and Egypt, as well as the launch of the Tanzania Echocardiography Society.