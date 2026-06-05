Tanzania Reviews the Election Laws for Deputy Mayors in Efforts to Improve Councils' Accountability

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government is reviewing laws governing the election of deputy mayors and vice council chairpersons in local government authorities in a bid to reduce internal conflicts and improve efficiency in council operations across the country.

The Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba announced this to Parliamentarians in Dodoma on Thursday, June 4, 2026, when responding to a question from Segerea MP Agenesta Kaiza, who sought to know the government's plan as the annual election cycle for the positions has contributed to unnecessary divisions and disrupted service delivery in some councils.

"It is true that this issue has been a source of conflict in some local government authorities. Instead of focusing on development work, much time is spent on campaigns and frequent elections. The government sees the need to review this matter," he said.

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Moreover, the PM stated that he has already directed the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Local Government (PMO-RALG) together with the Attorney General to work on proposals for legal amendments, which will later be tabled in Parliament for consideration.

Additionally, the Premier urged local government leaders to prioritise service delivery over internal political competition, stressing that development should remain the central focus of councils.

"Elections are not a job. The job is to deliver development to the people. We should not be a country that thinks about elections every day instead of solving citizens' challenges," he said.

In a separate response, the Prime Minister said the government will continue improving the investment environment for both local and foreign investors while strengthening the capacity of the domestic private sector to actively participate in economic growth.

He made the statement when responding to Kikwajuni MP Ally Hassan Omary King, who sought clarification on the government's strategy to support local investors without discouraging foreign direct investment, which plays a key role in driving economic development.