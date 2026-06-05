Mauritius/Tanzania: Tanzania Sits Fifth After Opening Round in Mauritius

Mauritius — TANZANIA opened its campaign at the Africa Region IV Men's Team Championship with a fifth-place finish after the first round at Tamarina Golf Club in Mauritius on Thursday and will conclude tomorrow.

The Tanzanian quartet posted a team score of 18-over-par to sit fifth among six competing nations after the opening day of the three-day, 54-hole stroke-play championship. Ahead of the tournament, Tanzania national team head coach and professional golfer Fadhil Nkya said the squad was in high spirits and fully prepared for the regional championship.

The team features experienced golfers Isiaka Dunia, Enoshi Wanyeche and Victor Joseph, alongside Jumanne Ally. Among the Tanzanian players, Wanyeche delivered the best performance in the opening round, carding a three-over-par 75 to finish tied for seventh place in the individual standings.

Dunia returned a six-over-par 78 to share 15th place, while Joseph, making his return to the national team after a lengthy absence, posted a nine-overpar 81 to finish 20th. Joseph had earlier expressed confidence in Tanzania's chances despite acknowledging the challenge of regaining competitive sharpness following his absence from the national setup.

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Ally completed the Tanzanian scoring with a 14-over-par 86, placing 22nd overall which was non-counting. Mauritius made the strongest start to the championship, leading the team standings on three-under-par, while Kenya occupied second place on nineover-par.

Reunion was third on 11-over-par, followed by Seychelles on 12-over-par. Tanzania's 18-over-par total placed them fifth, ahead of Burundi, who finished the day on 20-over-par. In the individual competition, Mauritius' Ludovic Bax de Keating topped the leaderboard after firing an impressive five-under-par 67.

Fellow Mauritian Tanishq Nobeen was second on one-under-par 71, while Adrian Andrade occupied third place with a oneover-par 73. Under the tournament format, the best three scores from each four-player team count towards the daily team total.

At the end of the three rounds, the nation with the lowest cumulative score will be crowned Africa Region IV Men's Team Champion. In the event of a tie, the team with the better score in the final round will be declared the winner, with a countback system used if necessary.