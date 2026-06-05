Tanzania: 'Tanzania Rising' Documentary Highlights Samia's Global Diplomacy and Development Drive

Dar es Salaam — A new short documentary titled "Tanzania Rising" has showcased the growing international profile of Tanzania under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, highlighting her role in opening up the country to the world and strengthening economic diplomacy.

The film captures key achievements in expanding Tanzania's global engagement, particularly through economic diplomacy, tourism promotion and efforts to attract foreign investment. It also underscores progress in developing human capital through sustained investment in education and skills development.

According to the documentary, President Samia's leadership has positioned Tanzania as an increasingly attractive destination for investors and tourists, while also strengthening the country's participation in international partnerships and development platforms.

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It further emphasizes government efforts to build a skilled and competitive workforce by prioritizing education, innovation and people-centered development as core pillars of national transformation.

Overall, "Tanzania Rising" presents a narrative of a country steadily strengthening its global presence while investing in its people as the foundation for long-term economic growth and development.