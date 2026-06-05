Namibia: Missing Boy Found

A six-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found and is currently in the care of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare.

He had reportedly been missing since Sunday in the Goreangab area of Windhoek.

His father says the boy had allegedly ran away from home and spent two days at the Wanaheda Police Station before he was handed over to the ministry on Thursday morning.

He says the six-year-old left home because he was unhappy with his living arrangements.

"He ran away from home because he does not like where he is staying. He stays with his mother's sister after she took him because the mother has been abusing him," he says.

The sister of the boy's mother confirms that the child had been missing since Sunday. She also confirms the alleged abuse.

"Last time he went and was found at his father's family at Greenwell. This time he just left the house and was found with the police. I am shocked he is at the ministry of gender right now," she says.

She says this is the second time he has run away from home.