South Africa: Call for SA to Be Part of Climate Change Response

As South Africa joins the international community to celebrate World Environment Day, government has called on every South African to be part of the climate response.

"Businesses must accelerate cleaner and more sustainable practices. Communities must protect local ecosystems and reduce environmental harm. Civil society, youth, women, traditional leaders and local institutions must continue to lead practical action where they live and work," the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Friday.

The department said government will continue to strengthen partnerships that protect people, nature and the economy.

World Environment Day is being celebrated under the theme: "Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future".

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"This year's theme serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for governments, businesses, communities and individuals to work together in taking meaningful action to protect the environment and address the impacts of climate change.

"For decades, the world has heard the climate story through scientific warnings, global agreements, targets and distant deadlines. Too often, the response has been slowed by delay, distraction and denial," the department said.

The effects of climate change are visible in the lives of people whose homes, livelihoods, infrastructure and local economies are increasingly affected by climate-related disasters.

"Rising temperatures, destructive floods, prolonged droughts, heatwaves, wildfires, melting glaciers and rising seas are clear signals that the planet is under increasing pressure," the department said.

In South Africa, recent flooding and severe weather events have affected several provinces, including Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

This has caused a tragic loss of lives, damage to homes and public infrastructure, disruption to livelihoods, and increased pressure on municipalities that are often the first line of response during climate disasters.

"As climate-related disasters increase in frequency and intensity, government's response must move beyond recovery after disaster strikes. It must strengthen prevention, preparedness, adaptation and resilience at the local level, where the impacts of climate change are felt most directly," the department said.

It said it continues to work with provinces, municipalities and other organs of state to support climate change adaptation planning, risk and vulnerability assessments, climate response strategies, disaster risk reduction and the integration of climate considerations into local development planning.

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This includes supporting municipalities to better understand their climate risks, strengthen early warning and preparedness measures, identify adaptation priorities, and implement nature-based solutions such as wetland rehabilitation, catchment restoration, urban greening and ecosystem protection.

"These interventions are critical because local government is at the frontline of climate impacts. When floods wash away roads, when heatwaves affect vulnerable households, when drought places pressure on water systems, and when storms damage public infrastructure, municipalities are often the first responders.

"Supporting local government is therefore not an administrative function. It is central to protecting lives, livelihoods and public infrastructure," the department emphasised.