Southern Africa: Kubayi Chairs SADC Justice Ministers' Meeting in Zimbabwe

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will today chair the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Committee Meeting of Ministers of Justice and Attorneys General in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The high-level meeting brings together Justice Ministers and legal officials from across the SADC region to discuss the application and interpretation of regional legal frameworks, including the SADC Treaty, SADC Protocols and other legal instruments, as well as matters relating to international law.

The gathering provided an opportunity for Member States to review progress made in implementing SADC legal instruments and to consider initiatives aimed at strengthening the administration of justice throughout the region.

Addressing delegates ahead of the meeting, Kubayi emphasised the importance of maintaining consistency in the interpretation and application of regional legal frameworks.

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"This meeting gives us an opportunity, as the SADC region, to further ensure legal consistency in all regional legal instruments. Through constructive dialogue, we can address socio-economic challenges and promote our shared objectives of upholding the rule of law in the region," she said.

The discussions are expected to contribute to enhanced legal cooperation among SADC Member States and support efforts to advance regional integration, good governance and the rule of law.

The Committee Meeting of Ministers of Justice and Attorneys General serves as a key platform for coordinating legal and justice-related matters within the 16-member regional bloc.