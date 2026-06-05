Africa: South Africa to Send Envoys Across Africa and Globally to Tackle Migration Challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will dispatch envoys across the African continent and to other parts of the world, as government intensifies diplomatic efforts to address migration challenges facing the country.

The announcement came during a media briefing at the Union Buildings on Thursday following official talks between President Ramaphosa and Kenyan President William Ruto during the Kenya State Visit to South Africa.

Responding to questions on migration and regional stability, President Ramaphosa said government is exploring a range of diplomatic initiatives aimed at securing greater cooperation from countries across the continent and beyond.

"We are considering a number of initiatives at the diplomatic level. We are talking to a number of sister countries on our continent, with a view of getting more understanding," the President said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a significant indication of government's next steps, President Ramaphosa confirmed that South Africa will deploy envoys to engage countries on migration-related matters.

"There will be envoys. There will be people that we will [deploy], not only on the continent, but also around the world."

The President said the aim would be to broaden international cooperation on migration and ensure that countries work together to address the root causes of population movements.

"What we seek to do is to get the issue of migration... broadly and properly addressed, and... get as many key role players, countries, leaders and countries to work together to address the challenge of migration."

The comments come amid heightened public debate around illegal migration and growing calls for government to address challenges associated with undocumented migrants.

President Ramaphosa stressed that migration is not a challenge unique to South Africa and requires a coordinated international response.

"[African countries] should develop a much stronger method of helping each other to resolve problems, continental problems and national problems," he said.

The President said discussions on migration had also featured prominently during his engagement with President Ruto, underscoring the importance of continental cooperation in finding sustainable solutions.

"We have found joy in being able to talk at a deep level with various leaders, including with President Ruto, where we shared some thoughts and ideas on how best this challenge can be resolved."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa intends to learn from the experiences of other countries that have grappled with similar migration pressures.

"South Africa is not the only country that is facing the challenge of migration, and we want one to learn from how others have dealt with it and how they've dealt with the intricate problems that we are dealing with."

The President acknowledged that South Africa remains an attractive destination for many people seeking economic opportunities and a better quality of life. "South Africa has become an oasis... of people who want to come here for a whole number of reasons."

He indicated that addressing migration effectively would require cooperation between countries of origin, transit and destination, as well as a better understanding of the economic and social factors driving migration across the continent.

The diplomatic outreach forms part of broader discussions between South Africa and Kenya on migration and regional stability.

Earlier during the State Visit, Presidents Ramaphosa and Ruto agreed that migration should be addressed through greater continental cooperation, economic development and the creation of opportunities across Africa.

The two leaders emphasised that reducing migration pressures would require African countries to work together to tackle unemployment, inequality and underdevelopment, while strengthening regional integration and cooperation. - SAnews.gov.za