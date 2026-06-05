South Africa: SAPS Confirms Dismissal of Richard Shibiri

The South African Police Service (SAPS) on Friday confirmed the dismissal of Major General Richard Shibiri, the former Component Head for Organised Crime, following the conclusion of internal disciplinary processes.

"The disciplinary proceedings were conducted in accordance with applicable SAPS prescripts and principles of procedural fairness," the police said in a statement.

Shibiri was found guilty of misconduct relating to conduct that brought the organisation into disrepute, including associating himself with a known criminal.

In January, it was announced that 14 high-ranking South African Police Service (SAPS) and Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM) officials were referred for investigation after being identified as possible wrongdoers by the Madlanga Commission. This was according to a statement released by the Presidency on the interim report of the Madlanga Commission.

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The Commission submitted its interim report and recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa in December last year, which he studied and accepted.

The Presidency explained at the time that the Commission made referrals for investigation where it found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing and that the investigations were to be carried out by the SAPS, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), and EMM.

Shibiri was among the five SAPS officials referred for investigation.

READ | President Ramaphosa acts on SAPS and Ekurhuleni officials named in Madlanga interim report