South Africa: Anti-Corruption Campaign Goes to Oshoek Border

5 June 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum (BMIACF) will host its quarterly anti-corruption campaign at Oshoek Port of Entry on 10 June 2026.

The BMIACF is chaired by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and seeks to proactively root out corruption from South Africa's ports of entry.

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato -- together with Acting SIU Head, Leonard Lekgetho, Home Affairs Director-General Tommy Makhode and the Executive Mayor of the Chief Albert Luthuli Local Municipality, Mbuso Magubane and representatives from other government institutions -- will lead the campaign.

The leaders will demonstrate their commitment to fighting corruption by publicly signing a pledge to take a firm stand against corruption, while also calling on officials at the border to follow their lead.

On the day, incarcerated offenders, who have been sentenced on charges of fraud and corruption related activities, will share the human and financial cost of engaging in corrupt activities.

Moreover, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) will share their strategies on organised crime and corruption at ports of entry, while also providing details on conviction statistics.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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