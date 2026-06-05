South Africa: SAPS Suspends Nine Police Officers

5 June 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the suspension of nine police officers, who served as members of the Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) in relation to the Medicare24 tender process.

"The affected members have been placed on suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary and related investigations. SAPS remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and ethical conduct in all its operations.

"As the matter is subject to ongoing processes, SAPS will not comment further at this stage," the police said.

READ | Suspended police commissioner appears in court.

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