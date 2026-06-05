South Africa: KZN Reaffirms Commitment to Social Cohesion, Human Dignity

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the province's commitment to constitutional governance, public safety, social cohesion and human dignity.

"Strong societies are built not by choosing between compassion and lawfulness, but by embracing both," he said.

Ntuli made the remarks while addressing the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature on Thursday, outlining government's approach to managing the growing challenge of undocumented migration in the province.

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Placing the issue within a broader global context, Ntuli noted that migration has historically contributed to human progress, economic development, and cultural exchange, but said undocumented migration has become a significant governance challenge worldwide.

"Migration itself is not the problem. The challenge before governments is how to manage migration in a manner that protects human dignity, safeguards the rule of law, strengthens public confidence, and ensures that development benefits all who live within our communities," he said.

Ntuli acknowledged growing concerns raised by communities across KwaZulu-Natal about the impact of undocumented migration on public safety, local economies, labour markets, service delivery and social cohesion.

He stressed that government will continue to distinguish between lawful migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and individuals residing in the country without legal status.

"Our responsibility is to confront facts with facts, challenges with solutions and anxieties with leadership. We must reject xenophobia and discrimination in all their forms, but we must equally reject the notion that the rule of law is optional," he said.

Ntuli reiterated that South Africa's Constitution demands both the protection of human rights and the enforcement of lawful governance.

"Human dignity and lawful governance are not opposing choices. They are mutually reinforcing obligations. A state that exercises compassion must also exercise responsibility," he said.

The Premier also announced that the province will convene its second Provincial Round Table on Undocumented Foreign Nationals in June, as part of efforts to strengthen migration governance and address challenges linked to undocumented migration.

The round table follows a series of multi-stakeholder engagements involving government departments, law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, organised business, labour formations, civil society organisations, faith-based institutions, academics and community representatives.

He said the June gathering is expected to adopt a comprehensive Programme of Action and formalise an integrated provincial response to migration-related challenges.

Describing the upcoming engagement as a defining moment for the province, Ntuli called for broad societal participation, emphasising that migration management requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

"The reality before us is that no single institution can address this challenge alone. Government cannot succeed in isolation, law enforcement agencies cannot succeed without community support, [and] municipalities cannot succeed without cooperation from national departments," Ntuli said.

He urged all sectors of society to play an active role in developing practical and sustainable solutions.

"Let us reject the politics of division, fear and scapegoating. Let us equally reject complacency and inaction. Instead, let us come together as responsible citizens and institutions committed to building a province that is secure, lawful, inclusive, and prosperous," the Premier said.

Ntuli said the success of the province's migration management efforts would depend on the strength of partnerships forged across society.

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"The forthcoming round table represents more than a policy discussion. It is an opportunity to forge a new provincial compact on migration governance, public safety, social cohesion, and shared responsibility.

"Together, we can demonstrate that KwaZulu-Natal has both the courage to confront difficult challenges and the wisdom to solve them through dialogue, partnership and decisive action. That is the path we have chosen, the responsibility we carry, and the commitment we make to the people of KwaZulu-Natal," he said.

The Premier also highlighted the province's ongoing Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla Programme of Action -- loosely translated as "He who does not come through proper channels is forcing his way in", which was launched to strengthen migration governance, support law enforcement operations, combat criminal syndicates, enhance intergovernmental coordination, and restore public confidence in the state's ability to uphold the law.