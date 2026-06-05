South Africa: Cabinet Approves Plan to Drive Job Creation

Cabinet has approved the Revised Industrial Development Strategy (IDS) for implementation to facilitate employment opportunities through various projects and programmes.

"The IDS is expected to create thousands of jobs each year, with a strong focus on skills development and preparing unemployed people for high-demand sectors such as renewable energy and manufacturing," Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Friday in Pretoria.

The IDS prioritises sectors critical to industrialisation, including the protection of strategic industries such as steel, automotive, manufacturing and mining.

It also promotes expansion in future growth areas including agro-processing, the digital economy and the green economy.

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"In addition, the strategy targets sectors with strong potential for economic growth and job creation, especially for young people, including tourism and global business services," the Minister said.

She added that a Committee of Ministers, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will oversee implementation of the strategy to ensure coordinated delivery and impact.

Developed through extensive consultation, the strategy focuses on high-impact, inclusive industrialisation of South Africa's economy.

It aligns with the policy priorities of the seventh administration and is anchored in three key pillars to drive industrial growth and transformation: decarbonisation, digitalisation and diversification.

The full document is available on the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) website: www.thedtic.gov.za.