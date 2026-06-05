South Africa: Cabinet Commends Telkom's Financial and Operational Performance

Cabinet has congratulated Telkom on its strong financial and operational performance for the financial year ending 31 March 2026.

The majority state-owned company supported 362 small, medium and micro enterprises through procurement opportunities worth R593 million and contributed to the creation of more than 74 000 jobs through its SMME development programme.

In addition, 1 524 unemployed young people were trained through ICT learnerships and the company surpassed two million subscribers.

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This is according to Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who brief media on Friday on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting.

"Government will receive approximately R559 million in dividend income (excluding dividends to other government-owned shareholder entities). This additional income will help support the state's broader developmental priorities and public service delivery commitments," said the Minister.

Earlier this week, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi said the results reflect continued progress in the implementation of Telkom's strategy and demonstrate the value of disciplined execution, operational efficiency and a sustained focus on growth areas.

The results highlight the growing importance of digital connectivity and data services in South Africa's economy.

Telkom, a JSE-listed telecommunications company in which the South African government holds a 40.5% stake, remains a strategic asset in the country's digital ecosystem and a significant contributor to economic activity. - SAnews.gov.za