South Africa: Cool Politics Café to Reflect On Youth and Belonging 50 Years After the Soweto Uprising

5 June 2026
Democracy Works (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lerato Maloka

As South Africa marks 50 years since the historic 1976 Soweto Uprising, Democracy Works Foundation will host a special edition of its Cool Politics Café dialogue series titled "The Soweto Uprising at 50: Youth and Belonging in South Africa."

The dialogue forms part of a broader national reflection on the legacy of the Soweto Uprising, a pivotal moment in South Africa's struggle for freedom that demonstrated the power of young people to drive social and political change.

Fifty years later, the conversation will explore what belonging means for young people in contemporary South Africa. Against the backdrop of ongoing challenges related to belonging, inclusion, and opportunity, the dialogue will provide a platform for intergenerational engagement and critical reflection on the role of youth in shaping the country's future.

Bringing together diverse stakeholders, including June 16 veteran, Mr Seth Mazibuko, political and CSO actors, and youth voices, the discussion will examine how the aspirations of 1976 resonate with the realities faced by young people today. Through this dialogue, Democracy Works Foundation seeks to contribute to meaningful conversations about democratic participation, belonging, and the continued importance of youth voices in building an inclusive and equitable society.

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You are warmly invited to join the dialogue online or in in-person.

Date: 15 June 2026

Venue: Hector Pieterson Museum (Auditorium)

Time: 11:30AM - 2PM

For more information about the dialogue, please refer to the concept note

Register here to join us in-person attendance.

Register here to join the YouTube livestream.

Read this report on Democracy Works.

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