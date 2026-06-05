Uganda: Relief in Mukono As Long-Awaited Nakiyanja Bridge Construction Begins

Residents of Nsasa and Nabusugwe cells, located along the boundary between Mukono Municipality and Kira Municipality, have welcomed the government's decision to commence construction of a bridge at the Nakiyanja River crossing, ending a long-standing challenge that has disrupted transport, especially during the rainy season.

The Nakiyanja River, located in Goma Division within Mukono Municipality, forms part of the boundary between the two municipalities.

During heavy rainfall, the river frequently bursts its banks, flooding nearby homes, gardens and farmland. Residents say they often suffer major losses as crops are destroyed and roads become impassable.

Local residents report that flooding has repeatedly cut off access between the two areas. In one recent incident, Kira Municipality was isolated for nearly a week after the river overflowed.

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They also point to ongoing security concerns in the area, including theft, kidnappings, shootings and the slaughter of stolen cattle.

Jonathan Ziribasanga, Chairperson of Jinja Nabusugwe Zone, said the Nakiyanja area has long been considered unsafe, especially at night, due to frequent attacks on residents and travelers.

He noted that motorists, particularly boda boda riders, have often fallen into the river during heavy downpours, while trucks transporting agricultural produce are sometimes forced to spend the night along the road waiting for floodwaters to subside.

Ziribasanga welcomed the government's intervention, saying the bridge will enable farmers to transport produce to Kampala markets more safely and efficiently.

To address these challenges, the government, through Mukono Municipality, has allocated approximately Shs2.8 billion for the construction of the bridge and related infrastructure at the Nakiyanja River crossing.

The project is expected to improve transportation, boost trade and ease the movement of people and goods.

Residents expressed optimism that the project will improve transportation and security while also boosting economic activity by ensuring reliable year-round access between Mukono and Kira municipalities.

Mukono Municipal Development Forum President Yekosofati Julius Mukwanyi urged residents to closely monitor the construction process and report any theft of materials or malpractice, stressing that public vigilance would help ensure quality work and protect taxpayers' money.

Mukono Municipality Town Clerk Francis Byabagambi said the project will also include tarmacking the road and installing security lights around the bridge to improve safety and address challenges caused by slippery road conditions.

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Mukono Mayor Robert Kabanda said the project would significantly improve security in the area, which has long been considered unsafe, particularly for night travelers.

Meanwhile, Mukono Resident District Commissioner Rhoda Tiitwe Kagaga described the bridge project as a major boost to transportation, noting that the road serves a large number of people daily.

She said the new infrastructure will improve connectivity and reduce disruptions caused by flooding.