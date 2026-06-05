Uganda: Irrigation Key to Climate-Resilient Farming, Experts Tell Uganda's Smallholders

Agricultural experts have called on smallholder farmers across Uganda to adopt market-oriented production and invest in climate-smart farming practices to address the growing challenges facing the agriculture sector.

The appeal was made during the 14th Annual National Forum on Agriculture and Food Security, held under the theme, "Investing in Irrigation to Build a Climate-Resilient Smallholder Farmer in Uganda."

Speaking at the forum, Christine Arwata Alum, a research fellow at the Economic Policy Research Centre, said climate change, particularly prolonged droughts, has had a devastating impact on agricultural production in Northern Uganda.

She noted that changing weather patterns are increasingly undermining farmers' productivity and incomes, making it necessary for farmers to adopt climate-resilient agricultural practices.

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According to Dr. Alum, irrigation remains one of the most effective tools for reducing dependence on erratic rainfall and safeguarding agricultural output.

She urged farmers to embrace technologies and farming methods that can help them withstand climate-related shocks while maintaining productivity throughout the year.

The forum heard that Uganda's agriculture sector, which employs the majority of the country's workforce and contributes significantly to household incomes, remains highly vulnerable to droughts, floods and other climate-induced disruptions.

Officials from government agencies said irrigation development is central to efforts aimed at increasing agricultural production and strengthening food security.

Francis Songoni Waneloba, the Assistant Commissioner for Water for Agricultural Production at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, said the ministry is encouraging smallholder farmers to organize themselves into groups to facilitate the delivery of irrigation services.

"Organizing farmers into groups enables government to efficiently extend irrigation infrastructure and support, ultimately increasing agricultural production and improving household incomes," Waneloba said.

He explained that collective farming arrangements make it easier for government to invest in irrigation infrastructure that can serve larger numbers of farmers while reducing operational costs.

The forum also highlighted the importance of collaboration among various institutions involved in water resource development and agricultural production.

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Job Ekolu from the Directorate of Water Resources Management at the Ministry of Water and Environment said successful irrigation projects require coordination among multiple stakeholders.

"During the development of water projects, we bring several stakeholders on board to ensure an integrated approach that enables us to deliver effective and sustainable services to farmers," Ekolu said.

Participants at the forum emphasized that investment in irrigation infrastructure is becoming increasingly critical as Uganda grapples with the effects of climate change, including prolonged dry spells and unpredictable rainfall patterns.

Stakeholders argued that expanding access to irrigation would not only improve agricultural productivity but also enhance food security, increase farmer incomes and strengthen resilience among rural communities.

The discussions come as Uganda continues to pursue strategies aimed at modernizing agriculture and reducing the vulnerability of smallholder farmers, who account for the bulk of the country's agricultural production.

Experts at the forum agreed that while irrigation alone may not solve all challenges facing the sector, it remains one of the most important investments needed to build a more resilient agricultural economy capable of withstanding future climate shocks.