Nigeria: Bauchi Farmers-Herders Clash, Claim Seven Lives

Seven lives have been lost to a farmer-herder clash in Lanzai Dosho villages, Darazo local government area of Bauchi South.

Police said that there was a violent clash between the locals, which resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Nafiu Habib, on Thursday stated that the incident occurred on Monday, 4th June 2026, at about 09:20am. He explained that the Command received a distress report that suspected "Fulani men attacked farmers who were applying local fertilizer on their farm at the outskirts of Lanzai, Lanzai Community, Darazo LGA."

According to him, in a reprisal attack, youths from the Lanzai Community mobilised and proceeded to Dosho Village, a Fulani settlement, where they set the area on fire. "About 50 huts were razed, and several household goods were destroyed in the process," he said.

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"The incident led to the death of seven persons, while six people sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention. Extensive damage was also recorded on residential structures and personal belongings," he added.

The Command has deployed tactical operatives to the affected areas to restore law and order, prevent further escalation, and commence investigations. Nafiu said that the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) has been deployed as reinforcement to maintain peace, while patrols have been intensified in Lanzai, Dosho, and adjoining communities.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed a thorough investigation into both the immediate and remote causes of the incident. He assured that perpetrators of the initial attack and those responsible for the reprisal will be identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

CP Aliyu further appealed to community leaders and residents to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands. He reiterated the Command's commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring justice for all parties involved.