Nigeria: 2027 Election - Group Intensifies Support for Reps Hopeful Obakpororo

A political pressure group based in Delta State, the 'Obas Political Movement,' has pledged to deliver Mr. Johnny Obakpororo, the NDC House of Representatives hopeful for the Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency, as well as other NDC candidates in the forthcoming 2027 general elections."

Addressing selected journalists in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, the leader of the group, Chief Ukpebitere Eretakaroma, stated that the group is poised to work with like-minded individuals to change the political narrative of the federal constituency."

Eretakaroma disclosed that members of the 'Obas Political Movement' are spread across the three local government areas of the Federal Constituency."

According to him, 'Our job is to deliver Mr. Johnny Obakpororo for the Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency, because he is the most qualified person for the seat in the Green Chamber."'

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"Obakpororo has the pedigree and all it takes to represent the people of the Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency at the National Assembly."

"If elected, he will use his wealth of experience and knowledge to attract development and democratic dividends to the constituents."

"We are calling on all good people of Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency to pray for and support Johnny Obakpororo to emerge victorious."

Eretakaroma stated further that "Obakpororo has paid his dues. He has been championing the course of the Urhobo nation and is a strong advocate of good governance and representation.

"As the Urhobo Coordinator of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), he has demonstrated strong leadership qualities to the various communities in the three local government areas.

"He has used his office to influence job opportunities for the youths of the Urhobo nation and beyond, due to his generosity, empathy, and magnanimity.

"Therefore, we call on all other contestants to allow Obakpororo to go for the seat of the Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, so he can continue to use his private and leadership experiences to bring quality leadership to our three local government areas.

"'We need fresh ideas, new energy, and fresh faces in the affairs of our constituency,' the group added.