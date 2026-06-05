Nigeria: Onuigbo - a Man of Honour Beyond Office, Politics and Time

opinion

Charles Nnaji writes that influence, impact and problem solving rather than titles held or political offices occupied, should define leadership as demonstrated by host community by recognizing Rt. Hon. Sam Onuigbo as Ambassador Plenipotentiary of Michael Okpara University, Umudike in recognition of his efforts for the relisting of management courses like Accountancy, Banking and Finance, Economics in the iniversity.

Certain things are beyond the calendar. Indeed, in every generation, history reserves a special place for leaders whose influence transcends the boundaries of public office. Consequently, such individuals are wont to be remembered, not merely by the positions they occupied, but above all, for the lives they transformed, the institutions they strengthened, and the enduring values they embodied.

It is against such lofty background that one feels compelled to recognise the giant strides of Rt. Hon. Sir Sam Onuigbo. Noted for his legendary sponsorship of Nigeria's signature legislation on Climate Change-the Climate Change Act 2021, Onuigbo belongs unmistakably to that distinguished category of statesmanlike leaders.

Experts argue that in contemporary political discourse, where leadership is often assessed through the narrow prism of electoral victories and official titles, focus is often trained on poll numbers rather than influence and impact. But, if primeval leadership comes into reckoning, such servants like Onuigbo present a compelling alternative narrative that is rooted in service, sacrifice, vision, and enduring impact.

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For instance, even before he joined competitive partisan jostle for public office, Onuigbo had left behind a trail of public service that consistently demonstrated how true leadership is neither transactional nor seasonal. It is this lifelong commitment to the advancement of people and society that commends his contribution to public appreciation.

And so, it goes without saying that Onuigbo and his type are not defined by their sterling achievements in public office. Therefore, it could be said that what distinguishes him is not merely the legislative milestones he achieved as the sponsor of the Climate Change Act or the developmental interventions associated with his name.

Rather, much stress is laid on the depth of humanity that underpins his leadership philosophy. That also encompasses his approach to governance, which has always reflected a profound understanding that public office is ultimately a platform for service and not self-glorification.

It could be said that same conviction has earned him respect across political, academic, professional, and community circles, reinforcing his reputation as a man whose honour is earned beyond political affiliation. Perhaps, no appraisal better captures the essence of Onuigbo's leadership acumen than the testimonials from respected scholars and administrators, whose paths have crossed with his:

Prof John Ihendinihu, a former Dean, College of Management Sciences, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, after reflecting on Onuigbo's contributions to the society, said he represents the "most honourable and the people's active voice," stressing that he deserves every noble and befitting tribute due to a leader whose impact transcends the conventional boundaries of politics.

Those who heard the Don speak, agreed that his summation aptly captures the essence of statesmanship, which highlights Onuigbo's prowess. This includes legislative achievements and developmental strides, as well as the enduring values of service, accessibility, and visionary leadership that characterize his public life.

However, what stands out is the emphasis on legacy over position, impact over popularity, and service over self-interest. That narrative effectively casts the former two-term federal lawmaker, not as a slogan, but as a philosophy of leadership rooted in genuine concern for people and sustainable development.

Of course, in an age where public trust in leadership has become suspect, this reflection serves as a reminder that true greatness should be measured by its gross impact on lives, communities transformed, and institutions strengthened.

Indeed, while political offices are tenured, service, character, and legacy have no expiry date. Ihendinihu's tribute fittingly celebrates Onuigbo as a leader whose contributions continue to inspire hope, responsibility, and purposeful governance.

The tribute comes as a worthy recognition of a statesman whose service truly transcends politics. As such, the significance of the former Dean's observation lies in its stress on a critical truth: great leaders do not merely occupy offices, they cultivate legacies.

Onuigbo's contributions show that leadership is measured, not by the duration of authority, but also by the permanence of impact. Through developmental advocacy, institutional support, educational empowerment, environmental stewardship, and community advancement, he has established a model of public service that continues to resonate across generations.

Equally compelling is the testimony of another distinguished academic, whose words illuminate the practical and human dimensions of Onuigbo's interventionist philosophy. As the Director, School of Post-Graduate Studies of the University, Prof Michael C. Ekwe brought a different perspective to the appreciation of leadership.

Ekwe was eclectic in his praise of Onuigbo: "Sincerely Sir, you're of a special breed. Your kind is rare to find. You truly love the people and are burning up yourself for their wellbeing. Jisike my most distinguished Honourable. Posterity will be kind to you, your children and your generation.

"As at today, over 2, 000 students gained admission last year alone to study various Management courses in MOUAU just because you cared, just because you didn't look away and just because you took our pain as your burden.

"This year, over 5,000 JAMB candidates have indicated interest in Management Sciences programmes in MOUAU. Words can never appreciate you enough. God bless you without measures."

A measure of leadership that is as crucial as its quality is the perception of the led. For an appreciative community, what the profusion of commendation for Onuigbo conveyed was that no service done for God and humanity goes unnoticed. The remarks from the egg heads in praise of Onuigbo's determined efforts that saw to the restoration of Management Courses in the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, were revealing.

To a great extent, the commendations exposed an often overlooked, but profoundly vital feature of leadership, which is the willingness to identify with the struggles of others and to convert empathy into action.

The unique impression that the stakeholders were trying to convey is that beyond rhetoric and political declarations, Onuigbo have consistently demonstrated that uncommon readiness to invest his influence, resources, and energy in causes that expand opportunities for future generations.

The remarkable growth and renewed prospects within the educational sector, which Ekwe extolled, stand as tangible evidence of how a leader who understands that the greatest investment any society can make is in its people.

Taken together, therefore, those objective testimonies culminate in the singular observation that Onuigbo stands out as man whose nobility does not revolve around titles, but embedded in his character, which in turn is validated by service.

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In relation to the public affirmation of the communal beneficiation of his commitment to public good, the phrase, "A Man of the Honour" therefore conveys far more than ceremonial recognition. Further, it could be said to embody a reputation painstakingly earned through consistency, credibility, accessibility, and purposeful leadership.

At any event, his public profile attests to genuine leader, whose actions have repeatedly aligned with the highest ideals of governance, as well as sterling contributions that continue to deliver positive outcomes long after the finale of formal mandates.

So, as societies search for models of transformational leadership, Onuigbo comes out as a ready example. Embedded therein is this didactic lesson: Genuine greatness cannot be measured by personal accumulation, but by collective advancement.

It is also not acquired through political prominence, but by public value, which is devoid of temporary applause rather than enduring relevance. History often distinguishes between those who merely held office and those who truly served.

Within that distinction lies the enduring significance of Onuigbo's reputation.

His record speaks with clarity, even as the impact of his service resonates across communities and institutions. This legacy is the sort that continues to inspire confidence in the possibility of principled and people-centered leadership.

In sum, while honours may be conferred by institutions, honour earned through a lifetime of service surpasses all. From this thought frame, and by every meaningful measure, Onuigbo remains, unmistakably, A Man of the Honour!

-Nnaji writes from Umuahia, Abia state capital.