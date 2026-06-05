Nigeria: APC Lawyers Back Nkat for Plateau Assembly Rerun

The Lawyers Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mikang local government area of Plateau State has asked the party's national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda and the National Working Committee (NWC) to respect the wishes of the members by upholding the emergence of Hon. Timdi Nkat as the duly elected candidate for the Mikang State Constituency seat in the Plateau State House of Assembly.

The forum said the call became necessary following repeated electoral exercises that, according to them, consistently produced the same outcome in favour of Nkat.

The forum, in a statement, signed by Barr. Chasel Drenkat, said the rerun election was conducted after controversies surrounding the initial primary, leading to cancellations in some wards over alleged irregularities, violence, intimidation and over-voting.

It explained that a supplementary election was subsequently ordered in affected areas, including Piapung A, Piapung B, Tunkus and Lalin wards, though only two wards were eventually able to fully participate due to disruptions.

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The Forum alleged that in Piapung, electoral officials and security personnel were attacked by suspected thugs, disrupting the process and leaving some persons injured.

Despite the challenges, the group maintained that Hon. Timdi Nkat emerged victorious in the rerun exercise, describing his victory as a confirmation of the outcome of earlier polls and the clear choice of party members in Mikang.

According to the forum, the results of three separate electoral exercises showed a consistent pattern reflecting the will of the people.

The stakeholders also argued that the emergence of Nkat reflects a long-standing demand for fairness, equity and balanced political representation among the four districts of Mikang local government area.

They noted that Garkawa District remains the only district yet to produce a member of the Plateau State House of Assembly since the creation of Mikang over two decades ago, describing the development as a source of political imbalance.

The Forum commended electoral officials, security agencies and party administrators for what it described as their professionalism and courage in managing a tense electoral process.

It also expressed confidence in the leadership of the APC national chairman, describing him as a democrat committed to internal party stability.

The group urged the NWC to uphold the mandate freely given to Hon. Timdi Nkat, insisting that respecting the outcome would strengthen internal democracy, promote unity and reinforce public confidence in the party.

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They reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC and pledged support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and the party leadership ahead of future elections.

The Forum added that history would favour leaders who uphold justice and protect the will of the people.