Nigeria: Gloria Young Leads Cast of 'Duro - Wait to Be Pampered' Set for Lagos Stage Premiere

Following the unfortunate cancellation of the highly anticipated Duro UK Fringe Tour, 'Duro.... Wait to Be Pampered, written by Soji Gbelekale, is now officially set to make its live debut in Lagos, Nigeria.

Originally scheduled to begin its international tour at the Brighton Fringe, continue through the Scarborough Fringe, and conclude at the Greater Manchester Fringe in the United Kingdom, the production encountered unforeseen circumstances that led to its cancellation.

However, in true creative resilience, the producers have redirected their passion and energy toward delivering an unforgettable theatrical experience to audiences at home in Nigeria.

The production by Langfield Pictures holds on the 18th and 19th of July at the prestigious Immersia Anthill Studio Theatre, Oregun, Lagos. Duro... Wait to Be Pampered promises to be a compelling blend of drama, culture, humour, emotion, and social reflection. The production explores relatable themes through a uniquely African lens while maintaining the excellence and sophistication expected of world-class theatre.

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Adding star power and depth to the production is veteran Nollywood actress Gloria Anozie Young, whose presence is expected to elevate the performance and draw theatre lovers from across Lagos and beyond. Behind the scenes, a specially assembled creative and production team works tirelessly to ensure the show is a truly memorable experience for audiences. Femi Tiger directs the production with Dotun Bankole serving as Assistant Director, Mayokun Hillary as Production Manager and Emmanuel Okocha as the Consultant Producer. Music and choreography are led by Mayowa Damilare, alongside a dedicated team of creatives, technicians, and performers committed to bringing DURO's vision to life on stage.

Speaking on the upcoming production, the organisers expressed optimism about the Lagos premiere, describing it as an opportunity to reconnect with local audiences and celebrate the resilience of live theatre.

"While the UK Fringe tour cancellation was disappointing, we believe every setback creates room for a new beginning. Bringing DURO to Lagos allows us to share this powerful story with audiences at home in an even more intimate and impactful way."

The audience can expect an immersive theatrical experience filled with strong performances, vibrant storytelling, music, movement, and emotional depth. Duro... Wait to Be Pampered is positioned to be one of the standout stage productions of the season.