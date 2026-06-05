Uganda: Journalists Locked Out As Nup Supporters Return to Court for Bail Hearing

5 June 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

KAMPALA — Journalists were on Friday denied access to Kanyanya Chief Magistrate's Court as National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters and leaders returned for the hearing of their bail applications.

Unlike previous appearances where members of the media were restricted from covering proceedings inside the courtroom, journalists were this time blocked from entering the entire court premises, effectively preventing them from following developments in the case.

The accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Damali Agumasiimwe amid a heavy security deployment around the court.

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Lawyer Samuel Muyizzi criticised the restrictions and called on security agencies to respect the law and allow journalists to perform their duties.

"We ask security agencies to act within the law and permit the media to cover all court proceedings," Muyizzi said.

He argued that court proceedings should remain open to public scrutiny and that media access plays an important role in ensuring transparency within the justice system.

Outside the court, supporters of the opposition party gathered in solidarity with the accused as security personnel maintained a tight cordon around the premises.

The hearing follows an adjournment during the previous court session after one of the suspects reportedly collapsed in court, forcing proceedings to be halted before the bail applications could be fully heard.

The incident sparked concern among relatives, lawyers and supporters, many of whom have since called for the matter to be handled expeditiously.

Lawyers representing the accused are seeking their temporary release on bail as the case continues before court.

Relatives and supporters remain hopeful that the court will grant the applications and allow the accused to return home as they await the next stages of the legal process.

The case has attracted significant public attention because of the involvement of NUP supporters and leaders, while the latest restrictions on media access have added to concerns over openness and transparency in judicial proceedings.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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