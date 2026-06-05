Uganda: Maj. Gen. Matsiko Urges Students On Patriotism, Discipline

Students of Kawempe Muslim Secondary School on Thursday received guidance on patriotism, discipline and responsible citizenship during an orientation session organized by the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC).

The session was led by Maj. Gen. Henry Matsiko, the Joint Staff Political Commissariat (JSPC) of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), who emphasized the importance of patriotism, discipline and the pursuit of knowledge in shaping productive members of society.

Addressing the students, Maj. Gen. Matsiko highlighted the role of orientation programmes in helping young people understand their purpose, make informed decisions and prepare for future responsibilities.

He noted that the Government of Uganda, under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni, has prioritized patriotism and youth empowerment programmes aimed at nurturing responsible, productive and patriotic citizens.

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Maj. Gen. Matsiko encouraged learners to dedicate themselves to education while embracing productive work. Referring to President Museveni's "No More Sleep" message, he urged students to avoid laziness and instead cultivate a strong work ethic, emphasizing that success is built on hard work, commitment and perseverance.

He also advised the students to make responsible life choices that safeguard their health and future. The students were encouraged to exercise self-discipline, avoid risky behaviour and uphold moral values as they pursue their academic and personal aspirations.

The UPDF officer further challenged the learners to develop a passion for knowledge, noting that education equips individuals with the ability to solve problems, innovate and contribute meaningfully to national development.

A key part of his message focused on the importance of seeking and embracing truth. He reminded the students that society presents both truth and falsehood, and that individuals must learn to distinguish between the two in order to make sound decisions and effectively address challenges.

Maj. Gen. Matsiko urged the students to remain focused, disciplined and patriotic, emphasizing that truth is a foundation for personal growth and national progress.

The orientation formed part of the NSPC's ongoing efforts to instill values of patriotism, discipline, hard work and national consciousness among Uganda's youth.