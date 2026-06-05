Tanzania: Serengeti Boys Have Proved Grassroots Football Works

Dar es Salaam — THE Serengeti Boys have given Tanzania a reason to believe again. Their campaign at the AFCON Under-17 finals was not built on luck or noise. It was built on discipline, preparation and courage.

From the start of the tournament, Tanzania showed intent. Victories against Mozambique and Angola, both by 3-0 scorelines, placed the team at the top of Group C despite losing the final group match 2-1.

The response after that defeat mattered most. The boys faced Algeria, one of the continent's strongest football nations and eliminated them. They then faced Egypt and knocked them out as well.

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The final against Senegal was another strong statement. Tanzania fought to a 1-1 draw against a side with more experience and a stronger football structure. The match was decided on penalties, with Senegal winning 4-2. Losing a final is painful, but this result should not hide what Tanzania achieved throughout the competition.

This tournament has shown that investment in grassroots football can produce results. Tanzania has spent years speaking about youth development. The Serengeti Boys have now provided evidence that such investment can work when given proper support and planning. Talent exists across the country. What has often been missing is structure, coaching, facilities and long-term commitment.

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The next step is now the most important one. Tanzania must avoid celebrating this generation today and forgetting them tomorrow. Too many young players disappear after turning 18 because there is no clear pathway into professional football, higher education or advanced development programmes.

The football federation, clubs and the government must now create a proper blueprint for transition after youth football. Players graduating from the under-17 level should move into strong academy systems, competitive domestic leagues and continuous education. Without that structure, talent will continue to fade before reaching full potential.

The Serengeti Boys have made the nation proud. They have also sent a message: Tanzania can compete with Africa's best when preparation begins at the grassroots level. Now the focus shifts to the World Cup. Tanzania should approach it with the same belief, discipline and organisation shown at AFCON. The foundation has been laid. The responsibility now is to build on it.