Tanzania: Expert Calls for Win-Win Public-Private Partnerships to Drive Development Vision 2050

DR Lutengano Mwinuka has advised that Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) should deliver benefits to both parties involved in agreements to implement strategic development projects.

The lecturer made the remarks while contributing to discussions during a public lecture held at the University of Dodoma (UDOM) on the role of PPPs in implementing Tanzania's Development Vision 2050. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that both the government and the private sector benefit from such partnerships in order to guarantee their effectiveness and sustainability.

"The win-win concept must always be considered, meaning that the government should benefit, but the private sector must also gain value for the partnership to be meaningful," he said.

He explained that the concept of partnership should not be viewed narrowly as involving only companies and institutions, but rather interpreted more broadly to include a wide range of stakeholders capable of contributing to development.

Dr Mwinuka added that the time has come to broaden thinking around partnerships and explore alternative ways of collaborating with diverse stakeholders in order to attract investment and facilitate the implementation of large-scale development projects.