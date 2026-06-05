Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has reduced antibiotic consumption by 88 per cent and cut deaths associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by 14 per cent, marking a significant milestone in efforts to combat one of the world's fastestgrowing public health threats.

The achievements were announced this week during the 17th University-Wide Research Dissemination Symposium organised by Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), where experts reviewed progress and remaining challenges in the country's response to AMR.

Chairperson of the Antimicrobial Resistance MultiSectoral Coordination Committee (MCC), Professor Hezron Nonga, attributed the gains to the implementation of Tanzania's Second National Action Plan on AMR (2023-2028), which adopts a One Health approach integrating human, animal and environmental health.

"These achievements demonstrate Tanzania's commitment to protecting the effectiveness of life-saving medicines and safeguarding public health," said Prof Nonga.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that the country has strengthened surveillance systems, expanded datasharing platforms, increased domestic financing and intensified public awareness campaigns aimed at reducing the misuse of antibiotics.

According to Prof Nonga, Tanzania has made remarkable progress, moving from having limited AMR response capacity in 2016 to establishing strong institutional and technical systems by 2024.

Despite the achievements, he cautioned that antimicrobial resistance continues to pose a serious threat to healthcare systems, food security and economic development.

"AMR is no longer a future challenge. It is already affecting lives, livelihoods and health systems. We must sustain investment in surveillance, research and responsible antimicrobial use," he said.

Globally, AMR is associated with an estimated 4.71 million deaths annually, including 1.14 million deaths directly attributable to drugresistant bacterial infections.

Tanzania has also stepped-up public awareness efforts through the introduction of the Kiswahili term 'Usugu wa Vimelea vya Magonjwa Dhidi ya Dawa' (UVIDA) and the nationwide 'Holelaholela Itakukosti' campaign, which has reached 24.7 million people and received recognition from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). Prof Nonga said compliance with infection prevention and control measures in health facilities has improved by 60 per cent.

In the animal health sector, expanded livestock vaccination programmes, enhanced biosecurity measures and food safety interventions have helped reduce disease outbreaks and unnecessary antimicrobial use.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: "Tanzania Rising" documentary highlights Samia's global diplomacy and development drive

Head of Cooperation at the French Embassy in Tanzania, Mr Luc Blanco, described AMR as one of the world's leading public health challenges and reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting regional One Health initiatives.

"The fight against antimicrobial resistance requires stronger collaboration, better data sharing and sustained investment in research," he said.

Mr Blanco highlighted the French-funded HATUA Project, implemented in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia, as an example of successful regional cooperation in strengthening surveillance systems and promoting evidence-based interventions.

MUHAS Deputy ViceChancellor for Planning, Finance and Administration, Professor Erasto Mbugi, said antimicrobial resistance threatens to reverse decades of medical progress by making common infections increasingly difficult to treat