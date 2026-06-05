Tanzania: PM Calls for Compliance With Ebola Prevention Guidelines

Dodoma — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba yesterday urged the public to continue heeding advice from health experts and follow official guidelines regarding the Ebola outbreak reported in some neighbouring countries.

He assured Tanzanians that the country remains free of the disease and that the government has intensified efforts to safeguard public health and prevent any potential outbreak.

The Prime Minister said the government, through the Ministry of Health, is focusing on public awareness campaigns aimed at enhancing preparedness and educating citizens on preventive measures against the deadly disease. The Premier was responding to a question from Asha Motto (Special Seats, CCM) during the Prime Minister's questions session in the National Assembly.

The legislator sought clarification on the measures that are being taken by the government to ensure Tanzania remains protected from the Ebola outbreak affecting some neighbouring countries. She noted that Tanzania shares borders with several countries and receives visitors from across the region and beyond, increasing the risk of cross-border transmission of infectious diseases.

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"Tanzania enjoys strong relations with many countries and receives visitors from across the world, including countries affected by Ebola. What is the government doing to ensure the country remains safe?" she asked.

In response, Dr Nchemba said the government has already implemented a range of preventive measures and that the Ministry of Health continues to strengthen preparedness efforts and public education campaigns.

"We thank God that our country remains safe. I would like to assure Tanzanians that every necessary measure is being taken to protect the nation from the disease," he said.

He further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspected symptoms to health authorities to enable swift intervention and prevent the spread of the disease.