Angola: EU-Financed Farming Project Raises Maize Production to 35 Per Cent

Talatona — The level of productivity (producing more with less resources) of maize has increased in the past four years from 6% to 35%, in the centre-south (coastal) provinces of Benguela and Cuanza- Sul, as a result of the implementation of the project dubbed "RE-FARM", financed by the European Union (EU).

The mentioned project, estimated at One Million Euros, was materialised in the municipalities of Ebo, Conda, Seles, Waco-Kungo (Cuanza-Sul), Ganda and Cubal (Benguela), through ten countryside schools, as revealed by the EU ambassador to Angola, Rosário Pais.

Speaking at the ceremony that served to divulge the final results of the programme, held on Thursday (4) in Luanda, Ms Pais said that the process counts on the participation of over 120 experienced farmers.

According to the diplomat, the project consolidated the co-operation among farmers, technicians from the Agrarian Development Institute (IDA), universities and research centres, and promoted agricultural solutions that are more resilient to climate change.

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Besides the increase in maize production, she said, RE-FARM recorded a reduction in plagues, but there was an improvement in the fertility of soils, with direct impact on family agriculture in the concerned communities.

Ambassador Rosário Pais went on to explain that the project comprises the global initiative "DeSIRA", financed by the European Commission, which promotes participatory research and agricultural innovation.

On the occasion, it was also presented new programmes of co-operation, such as "AgrInvest", estimated at Eur 50 million, aimed at improving agro-food value chains along the Lobito Corridor, as well as the "PROSPERA" one, with Eur 43 million, which will carry on with the project of reinforcing vocational and technical training in Angola.

According to the EU diplomat, such initiatives are additional, since RE-FARM is intended to generate scientific and technical solutions, while AgrInvest creates economic and logistical conditions for its expansion, and PROSPERA, in turn, trains personnel to implement those solutions.

The meeting was attended by representatives of governmental and academic institutions, researchers, civil society organisations and farmers.

RE-FARM is part of an international consortium that comprises the National Scientific Research Centre (CNIC), the Higher Polytechnic Institute of Cuanza-Sul (ISPCS), the University of Florence (UNIFI), the COSPE and the Institute for Sustainable Protection of Plants (IPSP-CNR) of Bari, Italy.

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