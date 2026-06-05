Angola: Fencing - Angolan Luís Macedo Wins Bronze At African Championship

Luanda — Angolan athlete Luís Macedo won the bronze medal in the foil event at the African Senior Fencing Championship, which has been taking place in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, since last Monday.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP on Thursday, the fencer demonstrated a high level of technical skill, determination, and competitive spirit throughout the competition, overcoming high-quality opponents to reach the semi-finals.

Currently ranked 64th with 24,750 points in the International Fencing Federation (FIE) ranking, this represents a milestone for the sport, reinforces its growth in the country, and confirms the ability of national athletes to compete at the highest level on the African continent.

According to Luís Macedo, the document also mentions, the result obtained also serves as motivation for other Angolans, such as Pedro Tomás who finished in 13th place, António Pedro (16th) and Francisco Manuel (17th), out of 22 competitors.

Among other achievements, highlight goes to the bronze medal achieved at the Satellite World Cup in Manama, Bahrain, in September 2025, and the Eurofence League, where he achieved the prestigious 19th place among 120 high-level participants in the competition held in February 2026 in London (England). IN/WR/TED/jmc