Africa: CAF Names TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Afcon Morocco 2026 Best Xi

The Best XI of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations ("AFCON") Morocco 2026 has been unveiled following the conclusion of a thrilling tournament that showcased the next generation of African football talent.

Finalists Senegal and Tanzania dominate the selection with four players each after both nations produced outstanding campaigns on their way to the title decider in Rabat.

Senegal were crowned champions for the second time in three editions after defeating Tanzania on penalties in Tuesday's final at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium. The Young Lions of Teranga added the 2026 crown to the title they won in Algeria in 2023.

Tanzania, meanwhile, captured the imagination of fans across Africa with a historic run to their first-ever final at TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON level. The East Africans continued their rapid rise in youth football following back-to-back triumphs in the CAF African Schools Football Championship in 2024 and 2025.

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Their impressive performances are reflected in the tournament's Best XI, with defender Hussein Mbegu, midfielder and Player of the Tournament Issa Chole, playmaker and Golden Boot winner with three goals Dismas Athanasi and winger Razaki Mbegelendi all earning selection.

Senegal's champions are represented by Golden Glove winner Assane Sarr, full-backs Lamine Mbengue and Thierno Sow, and winger Mouhamed Wagne, all of whom played key roles in the side's successful campaign.

Hosts Morocco, who reached the semi-finals before finishing fourth, contributed two players to the team. Defender Adam Soudi was a commanding presence throughout the tournament, while forward Mohamed Amine Moustache impressed with his attacking displays.

Egypt, who claimed the bronze medal with victory over Morocco in the third-place playoff, are represented by midfielder Ahmed Abdelhalim.

TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON Morocco 2026 Best XI

GoalkeeperAssane Sarr (Senegal)

DefendersThierno Sow (Senegal)

Hussein Mbegu (Tanzania)

Adam Soudi (Morocco)

Lamine Mbengue (Senegal)

MidfieldersIssa Chole (Tanzania)

Ahmed Abdelhalim (Egypt)

Dismas Athanasi (Tanzania)

ForwardsRazaki Mbegelendi (Tanzania)

Mohamed Amine Moustache (Morocco)

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Mouhamed Wagne (Senegal)