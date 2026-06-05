Uganda: Rotary Club of Konge Lukuli Commissions Shs128 Million Oxygen Plant At Hope Clinic

The Rotary Club of Konge Lukuli has commissioned a modern oxygen plant valued at $34,000 (Shs128 million) at Hope Clinic, marking a significant investment in community healthcare and emergency medical services.

The facility, funded through the efforts of the Rotary Club of Konge Lukuli and its partners, is expected to increase the availability of medical oxygen for patients requiring critical care while enhancing the clinic's capacity to respond to emergencies and respiratory illnesses.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Rotary leaders described the project as one of the club's most impactful health interventions, noting that reliable access to oxygen remains a critical component of quality healthcare delivery.

"This oxygen plant is more than just equipment; it is a lifeline for patients who require urgent medical care and a testament to our commitment to serving the community," club representatives said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Medical oxygen is essential in the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory complications, severe infections, surgical emergencies and other critical health conditions.

Health facilities across Uganda have in recent years sought to improve oxygen availability following lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed shortages in several parts of the country.

Rotary officials said the new plant will help ensure a more reliable supply of oxygen at Hope Clinic while reducing the need to transport oxygen from distant suppliers, a process that can be costly and time-consuming during emergencies.

"We are proud to partner with Hope Clinic in strengthening healthcare services and ensuring that quality medical care remains accessible to those who need it most," club leaders added.

Health workers at Hope Clinic welcomed the development, saying the oxygen plant would significantly improve patient care and enhance the facility's ability to manage critically ill patients.

They noted that oxygen therapy remains one of the most frequently required interventions in emergency and intensive care settings, particularly for patients with respiratory diseases, trauma-related complications and severe infections.

Beyond supporting Hope Clinic, the oxygen plant is expected to benefit surrounding communities by improving the health facility's preparedness to handle medical emergencies and increasing access to essential healthcare services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The project reflects Rotary's broader commitment to supporting community development through sustainable interventions in healthcare, education, water and sanitation, maternal health and economic empowerment.

Rotary clubs across Uganda have implemented numerous health-related projects over the years, including the construction of medical facilities, provision of equipment, disease prevention campaigns and support for maternal and child health programs.

The commissioning of the oxygen plant therefore represents not only an investment in medical infrastructure but also a long-term contribution to strengthening healthcare systems and improving health outcomes for vulnerable communities.

For residents served by Hope Clinic, the new facility promises faster access to life-saving treatment and greater confidence that critical medical services will be available when needed most.