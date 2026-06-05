Uganda: Tumwebaze Warns Non-Performing Veterinary, Community Development Officers Risk Dismissal

The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, has warned that veterinary and community development officers who fail to effectively implement government programs risk losing their jobs as authorities move to strengthen accountability across the public service.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting, Tumwebaze expressed concern over what he described as persistent underperformance among some district-based technical officers, arguing that inefficiency at the grassroots level continues to undermine government efforts to improve livelihoods and drive socio-economic transformation.

"We cannot continue paying officers who are not delivering services to the people. Those who fail to perform their duties risk losing their jobs because government is determined to ensure accountability at all levels," Tumwebaze said.

The minister emphasized that veterinary officers occupy a strategic position in Uganda's largely agriculture-dependent economy, where livestock contributes significantly to household incomes, food security and export earnings.

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He noted that failures in animal disease surveillance, farmer support services and livestock health management can have serious consequences for agricultural productivity and rural incomes.

Veterinary officers are central to government initiatives aimed at improving livestock production, controlling animal diseases and supporting commercial agriculture under programs designed to increase household earnings and expand Uganda's agricultural exports.

Tumwebaze also singled out community development officers, saying they play a critical role in mobilizing citizens, monitoring government interventions and ensuring that beneficiaries access public empowerment programs.

According to the minister, weak performance among community development officers can undermine the implementation of flagship government initiatives, including poverty alleviation and household income enhancement programs.

"The era of complacency is over. Every officer must justify their presence in office through measurable results that improve the livelihoods of our people," he said.

He challenged district leaders and local government administrators to strengthen supervision of technical officers and ensure that public servants remain focused on delivering tangible outcomes for citizens.

The warning comes at a time when government is placing increased emphasis on performance management, monitoring and evaluation across ministries, departments and agencies.

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In recent years, officials have repeatedly raised concerns about gaps between policy formulation and implementation, particularly at district and sub-county levels where government programs are delivered directly to communities.

The Ministry of Agriculture has been implementing several initiatives aimed at transforming subsistence farming into commercial agriculture, while community development structures have been tasked with supporting citizen participation in government empowerment and poverty reduction programs.

Observers say the minister's remarks signal growing impatience within government over officials perceived to be hindering the effectiveness of public programs through poor performance, absenteeism or lack of accountability.

Local government authorities have been urged to work closely with central government ministries to address challenges affecting service delivery and ensure that officers who consistently fail to meet performance expectations are held accountable.

The warning is expected to place veterinary and community development officers under increased scrutiny as government seeks to improve implementation of agricultural, social and economic development programs across the country.