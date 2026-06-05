Uganda: India Delivers Fresh Medical Aid to Boost Uganda's Ebola Response

India has delivered a second tranche of medical assistance to support Uganda's Ebola response efforts, reinforcing international support for the country's campaign to contain the disease and strengthen regional outbreak preparedness.

The latest consignment, provided to Uganda and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, includes critical medical supplies intended to enhance emergency response capacity, disease surveillance and preparedness for potential new cases.

Officials said the support will bolster ongoing efforts to monitor, detect and respond to Ebola infections while strengthening broader regional disease-control initiatives.

"India's continued support demonstrates the importance of international solidarity in responding to public health emergencies," officials said.

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"This second tranche of assistance will strengthen Uganda's response efforts and contribute to broader regional disease control initiatives through Africa CDC."

The donation comes as Uganda continues to report progress in containing the outbreak, with health authorities emphasizing that recent infections have been linked primarily to imported and cross-border transmission rather than widespread community spread.

According to officials, surveillance teams, contact tracing networks and rapid response mechanisms remain active across affected areas, helping to quickly identify and isolate cases before they can trigger broader transmission.

"Uganda's Ebola situation remains contained, with the most recent cases linked to imported and cross-border transmission," health officials said.

"Our teams continue to strengthen surveillance and response efforts to ensure that any new cases are detected and managed quickly."

Uganda has earned recognition over the years for its ability to respond to outbreaks of Ebola and other viral haemorrhagic diseases through a combination of surveillance, laboratory testing, contact tracing and community engagement.

Health authorities say those systems continue to play a critical role in limiting transmission and protecting communities from further infections.

The latest support from India also underscores the growing importance of regional and international cooperation in managing public health threats, particularly in areas where frequent cross-border movement can increase the risk of disease spread.

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Uganda has been working closely with neighbouring countries, international health agencies and development partners to strengthen border screening, laboratory capacity and information-sharing mechanisms aimed at detecting outbreaks early and responding swiftly.

The assistance arrives as Uganda seeks to further cement its position as a regional public health leader. Recent engagements between Ugandan officials and Africa CDC have included plans to establish a regional pandemic preparedness and response centre in Uganda, a move expected to enhance disease surveillance and emergency response capabilities across East Africa.

Health experts have long argued that stronger regional cooperation is essential for controlling outbreaks in the Great Lakes region, where infectious diseases can easily cross national boundaries.

Despite ongoing vigilance, authorities continue to reassure the public that the outbreak remains under control and that established containment measures are working effectively.

Officials have urged citizens to remain alert, follow public health guidance and report suspected symptoms promptly while avoiding panic and misinformation.

For now, the combination of strengthened surveillance, international support and Uganda's extensive outbreak-response experience continues to provide confidence that the disease can be effectively contained.