Uganda: PSFU Warns Misleading Ebola Reports Could Hurt Trade, Tourism and Investment

The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) has raised concerns over what it describes as misleading reporting on Uganda's Ebola situation, warning that inaccurate information could have far-reaching consequences for the country's trade, tourism and investment sectors.

Speaking on the matter, Julius Byaruhanga, PSFU's Director of Policy, said Uganda's public health response remains robust and that communication about the outbreak should accurately reflect the situation on the ground.

"Misleading reports about Ebola create unnecessary panic and can significantly harm Uganda's trade, tourism, and investment prospects, even when the actual public health situation is being effectively managed," Byaruhanga said.

He noted that Uganda has developed strong disease surveillance and outbreak response systems over the years, enabling authorities to detect, monitor and contain infectious disease outbreaks quickly.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Uganda has demonstrated its capacity to respond to public health challenges. It is important that communication reflects the facts on the ground so that businesses and travelers can make informed decisions," he added.

Byaruhanga's remarks come amid a broader government campaign against what officials say is inaccurate reporting that exaggerates Uganda's Ebola situation and creates a misleading impression among international audiences.

The issue recently escalated to the diplomatic level after Foreign Affairs Minister-designate Adonia Ayebare disclosed that he had engaged the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention over concerns regarding its reporting on Ebola cases in Uganda.

According to Ayebare, Uganda objected to reports that combined Ebola figures from Uganda with those from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo, arguing that such reporting created a distorted picture of the scale of infections within Uganda.

"Today I had a productive call with Dr Jean Kaseya, Head of Africa CDC, and he agreed to correct the errors in their reporting on Ebola cases in Uganda," Ayebare said.

Ugandan officials have maintained that while some confirmed cases have been linked to cross-border transmission from eastern Congo, Uganda's situation differs significantly from the larger outbreak being managed in DR Congo.

The government's concerns were echoed by Alan Kasujja, who accused some international organisations and media outlets of failing to distinguish between Uganda's outbreak and the much larger situation across the border.

"The death was a Congolese national who had travelled to Uganda as a health tourist. Do not lump us with the DRC. It's misinformation to do so," Kasujja said.

He warned that inaccurate narratives were already causing economic harm.

"Because of reckless narratives, livelihoods are being destroyed in Uganda. Entire industries are being affected," he said.

Although officials have not singled out specific sectors, tourism, hospitality, trade and investment are among the areas most vulnerable to negative perceptions arising from disease outbreaks.

The government's position was further reinforced by ICT and National Guidance Minister-designate Justine Kasule Lumumba, who urged journalists and members of the public to rely on official updates from the Ministry of Health.

"The Government of Uganda notes with concern inaccurate reports on Ebola," Lumumba said, adding that health authorities had identified and were actively monitoring all known contacts linked to confirmed cases.

She stated that official data showed only a limited number of confirmed cases and that all identified contacts remained under active follow-up by health teams.

For PSFU, the concern extends beyond public health to the country's broader economic interests. Dr Byaruhanga said investors, tourists and international trading partners often make decisions based on media reports and risk assessments, meaning inaccurate information can quickly translate into cancelled travel plans, delayed investments and reduced business activity.

Tourism remains one of Uganda's leading foreign exchange earners, while international trade and investment continue to play a critical role in economic growth and job creation.

Industry leaders have repeatedly warned that even isolated health incidents can trigger disproportionate economic consequences if they are not communicated accurately.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Uganda Ebola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Byaruhanga therefore called for closer collaboration between the media, health authorities and the private sector to ensure information reaching the public is factual, timely and evidence-based.

He stressed that protecting Uganda's reputation is essential for sustaining business confidence and supporting livelihoods that depend on a stable economic environment.

The debate over Ebola reporting comes as Uganda continues to strengthen its regional public health role. Ayebare revealed that Africa CDC also plans to establish a regional pandemic preparedness and response centre in Uganda, a development expected to bolster disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and outbreak response capabilities across East Africa.

For government officials and private sector leaders alike, the message remains the same: accurate information is critical not only for effective disease control but also for protecting Uganda's economy from the unintended consequences of misinformation.