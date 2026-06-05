Somalia: Turkey On the Spot As Somalis Protest Mohamud's Extended Rule

Heavy gunfire and street battles erupted in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and the southern city of Baidoa on Wednesday as political tensions escalated over President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's disputed hold on power, amid heightened scrutiny of Turkey's expanding security presence and strategic footprint in Somalia's state institutions.

Former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire are among senior opposition figures accusing Mohamud of extending his mandate unconstitutionally and deploying state security forces against political opponents.

Khaire said he came under attack while preparing for anti-government protests, alleging that armed units acted under presidential command during a reconciliation meeting with traditional elders in Mogadishu.

"We are under attack," he said, claiming that forces trained and equipped by international partners were used against political gatherings instead of being deployed strictly for counterterrorism operations.

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The United States Embassy in Mogadishu described the violence as "reckless," warning that the unfolding events could have long-term consequences for Somalia's stability, unity and political future.

Somalia has entered renewed political uncertainty after Mohamud's term was reportedly extended by one year following constitutional changes passed in March, a move rejected by opposition leaders who argue his mandate expired on May 15, 2026.

The crisis has sharpened debate over Turkey's growing influence in Somalia's internal power balance having become one of Mohamud's most prominent bilateral security partners.

Uganda has been the backbone of African Union troop contributions in Somalia since 2007 under AMISOM, ATMIS and AUSSOM, but Turkey has now built a parallel and increasingly influential security architecture.

Turkey's presence includes the Camp TURKSOM military training base in Mogadishu, structured training of Somali national forces, defence cooperation agreements with the federal government, and growing involvement in maritime and infrastructure-linked security cooperation.

Diplomatic and security observers in Mogadishu and regional capitals privately argue that this dual structure has created two overlapping external security systems inside Somalia: African Union forces and a Turkish-supported national security framework operating through Somali institutions.

On Wednesday, fighting intensified in Mogadishu with witnesses reporting sustained gunfire across several districts, including Howl Wadaag, where clashes between opposition-linked groups and government security forces left residents in panic.

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An AFP journalist described explosions and rocket-propelled grenades being used near opposition residences, with fighting lasting for extended periods before subsiding.

"The shooting lasted for about 15 minutes before it subsided. They even used RPGs, and the sound of explosions could be heard across surrounding neighbourhoods," said one witness.

Opposition leaders, including former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, have called for immediate elections, accusing Mohamud of centralising power under the guise of constitutional reform.

Ex-President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed condemned reported attacks on opposition figures, accusing the president of fuelling further instability despite lacking a legitimate mandate.

A joint statement from international partners, including the European Union, United Kingdom and Canada, urged restraint and renewed dialogue, warning that continued escalation could undermine Somalia's fragile political transition.

Despite repeated mediation efforts by external actors, including the US and UK, progress toward a unified electoral roadmap remains limited.

Somalia's latest crisis reflects a recurring pattern of contested mandates and delayed transitions, where political breakdowns have repeatedly triggered cycles of violence and international concern.

With fighting spreading across multiple cities and foreign influence increasingly shaping security calculations, Somalia now faces renewed pressure to stabilise its political order amid competing internal and external power centres.