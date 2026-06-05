Uganda: Bugisu Stakeholders Ask Museveni to Tackle Infrastructure, Health and Agro-Industrialization During State of Nation Address

As President Yoweri Museveni prepares to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA), stakeholders in the Bugisu sub-region have renewed calls for stronger government commitment to key infrastructure, healthcare, and agro-industrialization projects, which they say are critical to the region's development.

SONA is expected to outline government's legislative and policy agenda for the coming financial year.

Leading Bugisu's priorities is investment in agro-industrialization to enhance value addition for the region's renowned Arabica coffee. Development advocate Clent Gimei says farmers continue to earn less because most of the coffee is exported in raw form.

Gimei argued that establishing coffee processing and value-addition facilities in Bugisu would significantly improve farmer earnings, create jobs, and strengthen household incomes across the sub-region.

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"Here we have our Arabica coffee, but up to now we are still struggling to add value. If the government of Uganda established a coffee processing plant in Bugisu, it would greatly benefit farmers," he said.

Stakeholders are also demanding progress on key road infrastructure projects that have remained on government plans for years without implementation. Among the roads cited are the Nkokonjeru-Wanale tourism road and the Bududa Circular Road, which residents say have repeatedly appeared in national budgets but remain incomplete.

Residents are further calling for the completion of the surgical complex at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, a project that has stalled for nearly a decade. Local leaders say the delay continues to undermine access to specialized healthcare services in eastern Uganda.

Gimei noted that out of the six districts in Bugisu, only Bududa has a district hospital, while Namisindwa District reportedly lacks even a Health Centre III to provide basic medical services.

Stakeholders are also pushing for reforms in the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM), citing cases of alleged abuse, diversion, and irregular access to funds meant for vulnerable households. Gimei said there have been complaints in districts such as Namisindwa and Manafwa, where some civil servants are allegedly benefiting from the programme at the expense of intended beneficiaries.

Governance activist Robert Kisesi called for stronger action against corruption in local governments, arguing that misuse of public resources continues to undermine service delivery.

"While the President has often spoken about corruption at higher levels, the most corrupt officials are actually in local government," Kisesi said.

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Former Mbale City Mayor Cassim Namugali highlighted the need to urgently improve the pupil-classroom ratio in the city, warning that overcrowding in classrooms is affecting learning outcomes.

"You find pupils packed in classrooms where even teachers can barely move. This clearly shows the need for increased funding in classroom construction," he said.

With Parliament expected to receive the President's policy direction for the next financial year, stakeholders say they will be closely watching for commitments that translate into tangible development outcomes for Bugisu, rather than repeated promises.