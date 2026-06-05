Liberia: Health Workers to Receive Ebola Vaccine

The Interim Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), Dr. Sia Wata Camanor, has announced plans to vaccinate frontline health workers, laboratory personnel, and medical staff stationed at ports of entry across Liberia.

Dr. Camanor stated that although a specific date for the vaccination campaign has not yet been set, the institute will prioritize workers at border crossings and other high-risk areas to protect against and prevent the spread of the Ebola virus, should a case be detected in Liberia.

The vaccination program is part of the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's preparedness for potential Ebola outbreaks. Speaking recently in Monrovia, Dr. Camanor highlighted several steps already taken by NPHIL to enhance national readiness.

These measures include establishing emergency preparedness teams, supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers, and increasing surveillance at border points.

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NPHIL has also installed digital temperature scanners at Roberts International Airport (RIA), produced public awareness materials such as banners, flyers, and radio jingles, and activated its call centers to operate 24/7.

Infection prevention and control measures have been reinforced with the deployment of non-contact infrared thermometers at ports of entry and health facilities, as well as the installation of disinfection systems at various borders and healthcare institutions.

Dr. Camanor expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for funding Ebola preparedness activities.

"The healthcare system is on alert, with comprehensive response mechanisms in place to immediately address any suspected case," she said.

Providing an update on the current Ebola situation in Uganda, Dr. Camanor explained that the outbreak involves the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus, for which there is currently no approved treatment. While vaccines and treatments are available for the Zaire strain, options remain limited for the Sudan strain.

She reiterated that Ebola is a zoonotic disease, transmissible from animals to humans, with bats and certain primates identified as potential carriers.

Uganda has recorded over 100 suspected cases and several confirmed infections related to the ongoing outbreak. Liberia remains vigilant due to its previous experience with Ebola and the lack of approved treatments for some strains.

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Dr. Camanor also noted that Uganda has faced multiple Ebola outbreaks, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance and preparedness across the region.

She clarified that the Ebola strain responsible for Liberia's 2014 outbreak was more severe, but vaccines and treatments have since been developed for that strain.

However, the strain currently circulating in Uganda has no approved vaccine or specific treatment. Patients are mainly treated with supportive care, including intravenous fluids, to prevent dehydration caused by symptoms such as vomiting.