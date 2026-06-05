Rwanda: Roster Concerns for Tigers At the Intercontinental Cup

The RSSB Tigers could field a different roster for their biggest challenge yet as they prepare to represent Africa at the upcoming FIBA Intercontinental Cup, where they will face champion clubs from around the world.

The intercontinental tournament brings together title-winning teams from regions including the NBA G League, Europe, the Americas and Asia to determine the world's top club side.

The competition is the official club world championship organised annually by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

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According to RSSB Tigers' assistant coach James Maye, one of the team's main concerns will be player availability due to the tournament's timing.

"I think initially it's just going to be the timing of the tournament that puts challenges on your roster," Maye explained. "Many professional players are going to sign season-long contracts by that time."

The coach acknowledged that some players who starred during the team's successful BAL campaign could attract opportunities elsewhere, making it difficult to retain the entire squad for the global tournament.

As a result, the Tigers' technical staff has to evaluate different roster scenarios while continuing to monitor player availability ahead of the competition.

"We want our group back, but in professional basketball it's not always attainable based on how things are structured," he said.

Beyond roster concerns, Maye believes preparation will largely revolve around understanding the unique styles of play that teams from different continents bring to the tournament.

The FIBA Intercontinental Cup features champions from various regions, including Europe, Asia and the Americas, each with distinct tactical approaches and basketball philosophies.

"A lot of it is studying the Intercontinental Cup and studying the champions from everywhere," Maye said. "You have champions from Asia, America, Europe and other regions. Every team brings something different."

Drawing from experience gained as both a player and coach across multiple continents, Maye is confident the Tigers can adapt to the challenge.

"I understand the style of play of different countries," he said, noting that his previous experience preparing teams for international competitions has given him valuable insight into what it takes to compete at the highest level.

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According to the coach, success will depend on building a deep and versatile roster capable of responding to different styles of basketball.

"In any of these tournaments, that's what it comes down to: filling holes, understanding what other teams are going to throw at you and building a roster that can compete 12 men deep against various types of competition," he said.

Maye pointed out that Asian teams often bring different structures and systems, while European clubs tend to emphasise tactical execution. Latin American sides, meanwhile, are often known for their fast-paced, small-ball approach.

Despite the demanding task ahead, Maye believes African clubs have already shown they can compete on the world stage.

"Last year, Al Ahly Tripoli did a good job in the Intercontinental Cup. Africa can compete," he said. "Right now, we're at the top of Africa, so we have to go there and represent the continent."

The coach's ambitions extend beyond participation.

"I want everything," Maye said when asked about the extent to which they want to win the competition.

"We have a group of champions. The coaches want more, the players want more, and we've set a standard now. This is another level that we haven't reached yet, so I don't see that passion or desire dying down at all."