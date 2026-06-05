Rwanda: Nyagatare Tops Climate Vulnerability Rankings

Nyagatare District has been identified as Rwanda's most climate-vulnerable district, according to the National Climate Change Vulnerability Index Assessment released on June 3 by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

The assessment, conducted among 2,568 households, ranks all 30 districts based on household vulnerability to climate change. Vulnerability scores range from 0 to 1, with higher scores indicating greater exposure and weaker capacity to cope with climate-related shocks.

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Nyagatare recorded the highest vulnerability score at 0.599, followed by Gisagara (0.588), Gatsibo (0.575), Nyamagabe (0.574), and Ngoma (0.567).

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According to Herman Hakuzimana, REMA's Climate Change Programme Manager, climate vulnerability refers to the degree to which a population or system is susceptible to, or unable to cope with, the adverse impacts of climate change.

The findings show that several districts in the Eastern Province, including Nyagatare, Gatsibo and Ngoma, fall within the high and very high vulnerability categories due to recurrent droughts and heavy reliance on rain-fed agriculture.

The assessment identified several factors driving vulnerability.

Dependence on wood fuel emerged as a major challenge, while limited access to irrigation was among the most common agricultural constraints, affecting nine of the ten most vulnerable districts.

Poor transport infrastructure also featured prominently. Nine of the ten districts scored poorly on indicators related to roads, bridges and access to markets, schools and health facilities.

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Access to safe drinking water was the most widespread vulnerability factor, with all ten of the most vulnerable districts recording weaknesses in this area. Water storage limitations and exposure to floods and water shortages further heightened vulnerability.

Farmers' limited knowledge of climate-resilient agricultural practices was also cited as a recurring challenge.

In contrast, Kigali City's three districts were found to be the least vulnerable. Nyarugenge, Gasabo and Kicukiro recorded scores of 0.487, 0.488 and 0.496, respectively, reflecting stronger adaptive capacity and better access to services and infrastructure.

Musanze and Huye also ranked among the least vulnerable districts.

The assessment suggests that climate vulnerability is shaped not only by exposure to hazards but also by a community's ability to adapt. Districts with stronger infrastructure, more diversified livelihoods, higher levels of urbanisation and better access to services generally recorded lower vulnerability scores.

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Meanwhile, districts in the Southern and Western provinces, including Gisagara, Nyamagabe, Karongi and Nyamasheke, also registered relatively high vulnerability levels, partly due to land degradation, soil erosion and dependence on agriculture.

Rwanda's vulnerability increasing

The report shows that Rwanda's overall climate vulnerability has risen significantly over the past seven years, with the national vulnerability index increasing from 0.395 in 2018 to 0.524 in 2025.

The sharpest increase was recorded in the Eastern and Southern provinces, where the index rose from 0.379 to 0.535.

The City of Kigali's score increased from 0.354 to 0.476, while the Western Province rose from 0.416 to 0.520. The Northern Province recorded the smallest increase, from 0.430 to 0.504.

REMA Deputy Director General Faustin Munyazikwiye said Rwanda is already experiencing the effects of climate variability, including floods, droughts, landslides and other extreme weather events that affect livelihoods, ecosystems, infrastructure and economic development.

"Assessments are crucial in building resilience. It is impossible to build resilience without understanding vulnerability," he said.

He noted that the index provides evidence on the current state of climate vulnerability across the country and can guide planning, budgeting and investment decisions at both national and local levels.

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Munyazikwiye added that the assessment is unique because it incorporates the experiences and perceptions of communities from across Rwanda.

Climate and environment specialist Pearl Nkusi said investments in adaptation measures such as irrigation and anti-erosion infrastructure are essential to strengthen resilience.

She noted that between 2014 and 2023, climate-related disasters caused 1,595 deaths, 2,368 injuries, damaged 62,123 houses, and destroyed 38,002 hectares of crops through floods, droughts and landslides.

Meanwhile, Henriette Peace Uwamahoro, a district environmental officer at REMA, said $335.6 million is needed to support ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation, pollution reduction and improved human-nature interactions under the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, which was also launched on June 3.

The assessment is expected to help policymakers target adaptation investments and strengthen resilience in districts facing the greatest climate risks.