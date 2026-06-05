Sudan: Religious Affairs Minister Receives Briefing On Sudanese Endowments in Saudi Arabia

4 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments and General Supervisor of Sudanese Endowments Bashir Haroun Abdel Karim received a briefing on Wednesday from Dr. Fahd bin Rabah Al-Sulami, Deputy Supervisor of Sudanese Endowments in the Kingdom, and Engineer Essam Mohamed Ahmed, Secretary of Endowments in the Kingdom.

The briefing covered progress in procedures related to new endowments in Jeddah and the receipt of compensation for removed endowments in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the completion of procedures for registering the new endowments and receiving the title deeds.

He directed the acceleration of procedures for receiving compensation related to endowments in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah and converting all compensation funds into real estate assets in accordance with the systems and policies followed in the Kingdom.

The minister also instructed officials to apply sound governance in the management of endowments, lease endowment properties at fair market value, and implement the conditions of donors efficiently and effectively.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.